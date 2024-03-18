Letters from Beyond: From José Lima to Domingo Germán – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De José Lima a Domingo Germán

Domingo: You have made a catastrophe of your life as a pitcher, when you have the ability to be extraordinary on the mound.

The proof is that perfect game you pitched with the Yankees in Oakland.

Domingo: In 154 years of Major League Baseball, after having played more than 238,500 games, only 24 have been perfect; and one of those, one of just two dozen, is your victory, 11-0, with nine strikeouts and 99 pitches.

You are from San Pedro de Macorís, I am your compatriot from Santiago, and I pitched in the Major Leagues for 13 years, until 2016, with six teams.

I arrived very young at this More Here, which you call Beyond, because in 2021 I suffered a devastating heart attack, when I had barely turned 37.

But this is about you, not me. How is it possible, Domingo, that at 31 years old, with such talent as a pitcher, the Yankees have let you go as if you were a finished player?

And the Pirates have signed you for 1,500,000 dollars for 2024, with an option in 2005. The baseball world hopes that your head will catch up with the pitcher you can be.

With the Yankees you left a sad story. Not only were you sanctioned for domestic violence and for not paying the alimony for your offspring to eat, but you started a riot in the clubhouse, which seemed like you were going to destroy the stadium.

You destroyed several lockers, you broke a television set and broke bottles, before your colleagues forcibly put you in the sauna, to see if the tremendous and aggressive drunkenness you experienced, would go away by way of sweating.

That doesn’t seem like the behavior of a big leaguer, but rather of a drunk who walks like he’s dancing rumba on the streets late at night or early hours on Sundays.

Domingo: You have already got paid four million 927 thousand 500 dollars for playing ball. You are, or must be, a millionaire; a young millionaire who continues to receive millions as a salary. Enjoy your life. If liquor makes you so bad, don’t drink it. Show responsibility with your children, respect your wife, respect baseball, respect yourself.

Look; In the history of baseball in our country, there have been exemplary figures, gentlemen with clean lives, without bad behavior or illicit businesses, players with great successes, even some reaching the Hall of Fame. Copy them, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Vladimir Guerrero, Adrián Beltré.

In June it will be seven years since you arrived to the Big Leagues. I hope you celebrate, but without trying to smash the Pirates clubhouse to smithereens. I hope you respect the pitcher named Domingo Germán, capable of throwing a perfect game.

I wish you the best of the best.

I hope that from now on, you also wish for it and do everything possible to achieve it…

José.

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De José Lima a Domingo Germán

Domingo: Has hecho de tu vida de lanzador una catástrofe, cuando tienes las facultades para ser extraordinario sobre la lomita.

La prueba es ese juego perfecto que tiraste con los Yankees en Oakland.

Domingo: En 154 años de Grandes Ligas, después de haberse realizado más de 238 mil 500 encuentros, solamente 24 han sido perfectos; y uno de esos, uno de apenas dos docenas, es el triunfo tuyo, 11-0, con nueve strikeouts y 99 lanzamientos.

Eres petromacorisano, soy tu compatriota santiaguero, y lancé en Grandes Ligas durante 13 años, hasta 2016, con seis equipos.

Llegué muy joven a este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, porque cuando en 2021 sufrí un infarto fulminante, apenas había cumplido mis 37.

Pero el caso ahora eres tú no yo. ¿Cómo es posible, Domingo, que a los 31 años, con tanta calidad como lanzador, los Yankees te hayan dejado ir como si fueras un pelotero acabado?

Y los Piratas te han firmado por un millón 500 mil dólares para 2024, con una opción en 2005. El mundo del beisbol espera que tu cabeza se ponga a la altura del pitcher que puedes ser.

Con los Yankees dejas una triste historia. No solamente has sido sancionado por violencia doméstica y por no pagar la pensión para que coma tu descendencia, sino que armaste un zafarrancho en el clubhouse, que parecía ibas a terminar con el estadio.

Destrozaste varios lockers, rompiste un televisor, quebraste botellas, antes de que tus compañeros te metieran por la fuerza, al sauna, a ver si sudando se te pasaba la tremenda y agresiva borrachera.

Eso no parece el comportamiento de un bigleaguer, sino de un borrachito que camina como bailando conga en madrugada callejera y dominical.

Domingo: Ya has cobrado cuatro millones 927 mil 500 dólares por jugar a a la pelota. Eres, o debes ser, millonario; un joven millonario que sigue recibiendo millones como salario. Disfruta tu vida. Si te hace tanto mal el licor, no lo tomes. Aplica la responsabilidad con tus hijos, respeta a tu mujer, respeta al beisbol, respétate a ti mismo.

Mira; en la historia del beisbol de nuestro país ha habido figuras ejemplares, señores de vida limpia, sin mala conducta ni negocios ilícitos, peloteros de grandes triunfos, hasta llegar al Hall de la Fama. Cópialos a ellos, a Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Vladimir Guerrero, Adrián Beltré.

En junio hará siete años que llegaste a MLB. Ojalá lo celebres sin intentar volver añicos al clubhouse de los Piratas. Ojalá respetes al lanzador llamado Domingo Germán, capaz de tirar un juego perfecto.

Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor.

Ojalá que de ahora en adelante, tú también te lo desees y hagas todo lo posible por lograrlo…

José.