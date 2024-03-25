Letters from Beyond: From Nelson Rockefeller To Shohei Ohtani – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Nelson Rockefeller Para Shohei Ohtani

My dear Shohei:

No one loaded with millions of dollars leads an easy life. One of the most difficult jobs to handle in this world is being excessively wealthy.

You may already know that I am part of the first billionaire family in the United States. We have accumulated so much, via oil and real estate, that none of us know how much money that is.

Forbes says the heirs now have $10.3 billion.

What happens to you with the accusation of possible involvement in million-dollar bets within the Major Leagues and through illegal mafias is part of your glory as a billionaire.

You are a multimillionaire, because, even if Major League Baseball (MLB) expels you, and annuls your 700 million contract, you have already accumulated good fortune, of 67 million 216 thousand 941 dollars for your game since 2018, plus 27 million collected for souvenirs, cards and advertisements.

But they won’t expel you. Rose was kicked out of baseball, because he had already retired, but you are starting and you mean a lot to the Dodgers and to MLB. Instead of throwing you away, they are going to protect you.

Take it easy friend Sho, stop gambling, that’s a horrible vice, a pernicious disease. I understand that, loaded with dollars as you are for several generations, temptations like that arise, like gambling. But every bettor loses in the long run or the short run.

It is believed that you were betting and that you have been involved with your interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, because it is very difficult for someone to be robbed of four and a half million dollars without realizing it.

And precisely, the theft of the four and a half million was what set off the bomb.

Of course, it was complicated for you, because from the beginning you said that you had given that money to Mizuhara to pay his debts, and you later clarified that he had stolen it from you.

I recommend you read the dramatic story of the White Sox, sold in the 1919 World Series, against the Reds. Since then, there has been a lot of caution in Major League Baseball about bettors.

The creation of the figure of the commissioner, with Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, was due to such drama; It was the same drama that caused Pete Rose to be execrated.

I believe, like everyone in baseball, that you have unprecedented value as a player. They have rated you higher than Babe Ruth. Try not to lose all that, not to discredit yourself because of the millions of millions.

It is very difficult to be a millionaire. But since you are, what are you going to do? You have to move forward, fighting with that misfortune of so much money. Take care of yourself, friend Sho, so God will take care of you.

A hug. And you already know how much I love you…

Nelson.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Nelson Rockefeller Para Shohei Ohtani

Mi apreciado Shohei:

Nadie cargado de millones de dólares lleva una vida fácil. Una de las labores más difíciles de atender en este mundo, es la de ser adinerado en exceso.

Ya sabes que soy parte de la primera familia multimillonaria que hubo en Estados Unidos. Llegamos a acumular tanto, vía petróleo y bienes raíces, que ninguno de nosotros sabe cuánto dinero es eso.

Forbes dice que ahora los herederos tienen 10 mil 300 millones de dólares.

Lo que te ocurre con la acusación de posible implicado en apuestas millonarias dentro de las Grandes Ligas y a través de las mafias ilegales, es parte de tu gloria como multimillonario.

Eres multimillonario, porque, aún cuando Major League Baseball (MLB) te expulse, y anulen tu contrato de 700 millones, ya has acumulado buena fortuna, de 67 millones 216 mil 941 dólares por tu juego desde 2018, más 27 millones cobrados por souvenirs, barajitas y anuncios publicitarios.

Pero no te expulsarán. A Rose lo echaron del beisbol, porque ya se había retirado, pero tú estás comenzando y significas mucho para los Dodgers y para MLB. En vez de botarte, van a protegerte.

Tómalo con calma, amigo Sho, déjate de apostar, eso es un horrible vicio, enfermedad perniciosa. Comprendo que, cargado de dólares como estás para varias generaciones, surjan tentaciones como esa del juego. Pero todo apostador, pierde a la larga o a la corta.

Se cree que sí apostabas y que has estado complicado con tu intérprete, Ippei Mizuhara, porque es muy difícil que a alguien le roben cuatro millones y medio de dólares sin que se dé cuenta.

Y precisamente, lo del robo de los cuatro millones y medio fue lo que hizo estallar la bomba.

Claro, que se te ha complicado, porque de entrada dijiste que le habías dado ese dinero a Mizuhara para pagar sus deudas, y aclaraste después que él te lo había robado.

Te recomiendo leer la dramática historia de los Medias Blancas, vendidos en la Serie Mundial de 1919, frente a los Rojos. Desde entonces, hay mucho cuidado en Grandes Ligas acerca de los apostadores.

A tal drama se debió la creación de la figura del comisionado, con el Juez Kenesaw Mountain Landis; al mismo drama se debió que execraran a Pete Rose.

Creo igual que todos en el beisbol, que tienes un valor inaudito como pelotero. Te han calificado superior a Babe Ruth. Trata de no perder todo eso, de no desacreditarte por culpa de los millones de millones.

Es muy difícil ser multimillonario. Pero ya que lo eres, ¿qué vas a hacer? Tienes que seguir adelante, luchando con ese infortunio de tanto dinero. Cuídate, amigo Sho, que así Dios cuidará

Un abrazo. Y ya sabes cuánto te quiero…

Nelson.