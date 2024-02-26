Letters from Beyond: From Teodoro Capriles to Carlos Gómez – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Teodoro Capriles Para Carlos Gómez

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Carlos:

You have positively amazed me! You are great, and in your Dominican and youthful 38 years, you don’t even realize it.

Cases like this one of yours move me to the point of sobbing. But I recover quickly, to applaud feverishly.

Something so remarkable, so valuable, can be explained in a few words: after having been a big leaguer with five teams and for 13 years, until 2019, you are now preparing as a cyclist, to participate in none other than the Paris Olympics! And olé !!

Surprise, surprise, pleasant surprise. Admirable surprise!

Of course, you played in the best baseball in the world as a star, with appearances in two All-Star Games, and for that reason, now you also want to be a notable figure in the best cycling in the world.

It is not about economic problems, because baseball paid you for your good services, 49 million 294 thousand 500 dollars, plus annexes. Enough to ensure everyone is taken care or more than 40 generations.

I admire you, I applaud you and I hug you excitedly, because, as a native of Caracas, I was a pioneer of cycling in Latin America until I was sent to this More Here that you call Beyond on January 27, 1982.

I am aware that your emotions, playing baseball as an outfielder, were immense. You were a very fiery, restless and aggressive player, but I think that there is nothing more intense than trying to run faster and faster, on that fragile pair of wheels.

At the end of the day, you, a Cibaeño from the pleasant Santiago de los 30 Caballeros, are still a young man, a veteran of the most sublime feeling that can be felt in a sporting event: Striving to be better in each play.

I’m going to keep an eye on how much you achieve in cycling, because, you know, I’m your sincere admirer, which is nothing original, since you have thousands of followers who adore you.

Now, in case you are wondering, I do love baseball and I played it in my childhood and youth, because in my Caracas and throughout Venezuela, it is more mandatory than normal for boys to play ball. It’s our first sport.

Well, dear friend Carlos, I’m going to feel like I’m competing on your bicycle in the Olympics, hoping that you’ll set new records, which are always needed. And they will also serve for the glory of your Dominican soul.

You will be striving to be better with every pedal stroke, with every turn of your wheels, with every time you breathe. Of course we will have a brand new champion

And “bonne chance mon garçon”!

Hugs,

Teo.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Teodoro Capriles Para Carlos Gómez

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Carlos:

¡Me has asombrado positivamente! Eres genial, y en tus dominicanos y juveniles 38 años, ni cuenta te das.

Casos como éste tuyo, me emocionan hasta los sollozos. Pero me repongo rápidamente, para aplaudir a manos calientes.

Algo tan notable, tan valioso, se puede explicar en pocas palabras: después de haber sido bigleager con cinco equipos y durante 13 años, hasta 2019, ahora te preparas como ciclista, para participar nada menos que en las Olimpiadas de París ¡¡Y olé!!

Sorpresa, sorpresa, agradable sorpresa. ¡Admirable sorpresa!

Por supuesto, jugaste en el mejor beisbol del mundo en plan de estelar, con apariciones en dos Juegos de Estrellas, y por eso, ahora también quieres ser figura notable en el mejor ciclismo del mundo.

No se trata de problemas económicos, porque la pelota te pagó por tus buenos servicios, 49 millones 294 mil 500 dólares, más los anexos. Suficiente para asegurarles la cosa a más de 40 generaciones.

Te admiro, te aplaudo y te abrazo emocionado, porque, como nativo de Caracas, fui pionero del ciclismo en América Latina hasta que me enviaron a este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, el 27 de enero de 1982.

Estoy enterado de que tus emociones en la acción del beisbol, como outfielder, fueron inmensas, eras un pelotero muy fogoso, inquieto y agresivo, pero opino que nada más intenso que tratar de correr más y más veloz, sobre ese frágil par de ruedas.

Al fin y al cabo, tú, cibaeño de la agradable Santiago de los 30 Caballeros, eres un joven, veterano de lo más sublime que puede sentirse en una justa deportiva: Esforzarse por ser mejor en cada jugada.

Voy a estar pendiente de cuanto logres en el ciclismo, porque, ya sabes, soy tu sincero admirador, lo que no es nada original, puesto que tienes millares de seguidores que te adoran.

Ahora, por si lo estás preguntando, sí quiero al beisbol y lo jugué en mis años infantiles y juveniles, porque en mi Caracas y en todo Venezuela, es más obligatorio que normal, que los muchachos jueguen pelota. Es nuestro primer deporte.

Bueno, amigo Carlos, me voy a sentir compitiendo sobre tu bicicleta en las Olimpiadas, deseando que impongas nuevos récords, los cuales siempre hacen falta. Y además servirán para gloria de tu Dominicana del alma.

Estarás esforzándote para ser mejor en cada pedaleada, en cada vuelta de tus ruedas, en cada ves que respires. Desde luego que tendremos un nuevo y flamante campeón

Y “bonne chance mon garçon”!

Abrazos,

Teo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene