Letters from The Beyond: From Tom Seaver to Luis Severino – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Tom Seaver para Luis Severino

Dear Luis:

I already found out, because in this More Here, which you call The Beyond, we know everything, I mean: I already found out that the Yankees are about to trade you, after you were the best on the mound for the people of The Bronx.

That’s how things are in baseball.

Well, I changed uniforms five times, and even the Mets uniform twice.

There will be someone who will sign you for very good money. By the way, speaking in dollars, you have received $53 million in your eight seasons, including $15 million this year, and at 29 years old, you have a very good record, 54-37, 3.79. On the other hand, you are active in the best period of baseball, in terms of economy.

Imagine, my record was 311-205, 2.86, in 20 seasons, but I barely earned a total of six million 662 thousand 914 dollars.

No, I am not comparing to show that I deserved a higher salary or you, or anything like that, because you and I played in different eras. I felt like a millionaire, and neither in my house nor I lacked anything, probably the same with you.

What I do want to emphasize is that you have half a life of pitching ahead of you, since, generally, one can pitch well beyond 40 and you have 11 to go. I pitched until 42, in 1986.

But, by the way, I consider that I died before my time, for not taking care of my health. Imagine, I was infected with Covid-19, corona virus!, when I was barely 75 years old, and I arrived here on August 31, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

I don’t complain about having died then, because this is perfect bliss 24 hours of every day. But it’s not that I want you to come soon, I’m just telling you, informing you.

That is to say, what I advise you, as an old man of life, a baseball veteran and a wise man of eternity, is that you take care of your health, not only your arm and legs, but everything else, so that you can also be a winning pitcher beyond of 40 and live beyond 100.

Tell your agents, Rep 1 Baseball, that since the Mets are so interested in you, they should try to negotiate with Steve Cohen. First, he is a very good baseball man, second, you are already adapted to New York, and lastly, Flushing is the nicest corner of that great city. My happiest days during my career were at Shea Stadium. I wish yours are at Citi Field.

But, remember, the Mets need you fully healthy. Forget about the tasty stews and ronceros (Rums) beach days of the Dominican Republic, and dedicate yourself to the physical and mental preparation that is needed to pitch in the Major Leagues.

Luis: May all the good things in existence be with you…

Tom.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Tom Seaver para Luis Severino

Apreciado Luis:

Ya me enteré, porque en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, lo sabemos todo, digo: ya me enteré que los Yankees están por salir de ti, después que fuiste lo máximo sobre la lomita para la gente de El Bronx.

Así son las cosas en el beisbol.

Bueno, yo cambié de uniforme cinco veces, e incluso, el de los Mets, en dos oportunidades.

Habrá quien te firme por muy buen dinero. Por cierto, hablando en dólares, has recibido en tus ocho temporadas, $53 millones, incluso, $15 millones este año, y a los 29 de edad, tienes muy buen récord, de 54-37, 3.79. Por otro lado, estás activo en la mejor época del beisbol, en cuanto a economía.

Imagínate, mi récord fue de 311-205, 2.86, en 20 temporadas, pero apenas cobré en total seis millones 662 mil 914 dólares.

No, no estoy comparando para demostrar que yo merecía mayor sueldo o tú, ni nada parecido, porque tú y yo jugamos en eras distintas. Yo me sentía millonario, y ni en mi casa ni a mí, nos faltaba nada, seguramente igual respecto a ti.

Lo que sí quiero recalcar es que tienes media vida de pitcheo por delante, ya que, generalmente, uno puede lanzar bien hasta más allá de los 40 y te faltan 11. Yo lancé hasta los 42, en 1986.

Pero, de paso, considero que morí antes de tiempo, por no cuidarme la salud. Imagínate, me infecté con el Covid-19, ¡corona virus!, apenas a los 75 años, y llegué aquí el 31 de agosto de 2020, en plena pandemia.

No me quejo de haber muerto entonces, porque esto es una dicha perfecta 24 horas de cada día. Pero tampoco es que quiera que vengas pronto, solo te cuento, te informo.

Es decir, lo que te aconsejo, como viejo de la vida, veterano del beisbol y sabio de la eternidad, es que cuides tu salud, no solamente el brazo y las piernas, sino todo lo demás, para que también seas pitcher ganador más allá de los 40 y vivas más allá de los 100.

Dile a tus agentes, Rep 1 Baseball, que, como los Mets están tan interesados en tí, traten de negociar con Steve Cohen. Primeramente, él es muy buen hombre para el beisbol, después, ya estás adaptado a Nueva York, y por último, Flushing es el rincón más agradable de esa gran ciudad. Mis días de mayor felicidad durante mi carrera, los viví en Shea Stadium. Deseo que los tuyos sean en Citi Field.

Pero, recuerda, los Mets te necesitan totalmente saludable. Olvídate de los sabrosos sancochos playeros y roncerosos de Dominicana, y dedícate a la preparación física y mental que se necesita para lanzar en Grandes Ligas.

Luis: Qué todo lo bueno de la existencia sea contigo…

Tom.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com