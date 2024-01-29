Letters From Beyond: From Warren Sphan To Kyle Harrison – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Warren Sphan Para Kyle Harrison

Promising Kyle: As in this More Here, which you call Beyond, one knows everything, I already know that you don’t know who I am.

So, I must begin by informing you: so far, I have turned out to be the left-handed pitcher who has won the most games in history, with the Braves, Mets and Giants, 363-245, 3.09, and I had eight years of more than 20 victories, as follow, eight of 21, two of 22 and two of 23, in 21 seasons, until 1965. I debuted in the Majors, after three years in World War II.

Oh ok! Only five right-handers have won more times than me, Cy Young (511), Walter Johnson (417), Grover Cleveland Alexander (373), Christy Mathewson (373) and Pud Galvin (364).

I was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1973, where I hope to see you one day. And I also want to see you, at the end of your career, on this list of the most winners.

Therefore, I am going to share with you something I remembered that manager Casey Stangel told me, when in 1942, on April 19, I was in my 20s, and I debuted with the Braves, then from Boston. At the moment he was giving me the ball for the game, he told me:

You just throw like you’ve always done it. You have a good repertoire. Your three pitches are very good; curved ball, fastball, changeup. And the fastball at 97 miles! Can you imagine how difficult it is to hit that, whether your name is Babe Ruth or Héctor Espino?

I only suggest that you throw strikes, always strikes, even on zero and two, everything on tour he strike zone. They would have to hit you well three out of every 10 pitches to be good hitters.”

That’s how Casey sent me off to pitch the final two innings of a game we were winning against the New York Giants. They hit all my pitches, but no one got on base. Six outs in a row; the happiest of my life.

And coincidentally, you come to the Majors with the Giants, who have a tremendous manager in Bob Melvin, and a notable pitching coach in Bryan Price.

Furthermore, the scouts have given such a report on your quality that those people from San Francisco gave you two million 500 thousand dollars as a bonus.

You have a natural advantage, which is worth everything: you are left-handed.

Maybe you’ve already heard the old pitching advice: “If a lefty throws strikes, don’t trade him.”

You see, my dear Kyle, that strikes always emerge as the main weapon of any pitcher. It is not your type of pitch that is most important, what will give you consecutive wins is that you throw strikes.

At 22 years old, you have your entire life ahead of you. Enjoy it, especially on the mound.

You already know everything I wish for you now and always.

And, from left-handed to left-handed, a left-handed hug, my admired Kyle.

You are loved…

Warren.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.co

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Warren Sphan Para Kyle Harrison

Prometedor Kyle: Como en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, uno lo sabe todo, ya sé que no sabes quién soy.

Así, que debo comenzar por informarte: hasta ahora, he resultado ser el pitcher zurdo que más juegos ganó en la historia, con Bravos, Mets y Gigantes, 363-245, 3.09, y tuve ocho años de más de 20 victorias, así, ocho de 21, dos de 22 y dos de 23, en 21 temporadas, hasta la de 1965. Debuté en las Mayores, después de tres años en la II Guerra Mundial.

¡Ah, bueno! solo cinco derechos han ganados más veces que yo, Cy Young (511), Walter Johnson (417), Grover Cleveland Alexander (373), Christy Mathewson (373) y Pud Galvin (364).

Me elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 1973, donde espero ver algún día tu figura. Y también quiero verla, al final de tu carrera, en esta lista de los más ganadores.

Por eso, voy a recordar para ti lo que me dijo el mánager Casey Stangel, cuando en 1942, el 19 de abril, estaba yo en mis 20 años, y debuté con los Bravos, entonces de Boston. Al darme le pelota para el juego, me aconsejó:

Tú lanza como lo has hecho siempre. Tienes buen repertorio. Tus tres lanzamientos son muy buenos, recta curva, cambio. ¡Y la recta por las 97 millas! ¿Te imaginas lo difícil que es batear eso, así te llames Babe Ruth o Héctor Espino?

Solo te sugiero que tires strikes, siempre strikes, hasta en cero y dos, todo en strike. Tendrían que batearte bien tres de cada 10 lanzamientos para ser buenos bateadores”.

Así fue como Casey me mandó a tirar los dos innings finales de un juego que íbamos ganándoles a los Gigantes de Nueva York. Me batearon todos mis lanzamientos, pero nadie se me embasó. Fueron seis outs en fila, los más felices de mi vida.

Y casualmente, llegas arriba con los Gigantes, quienes tienen tremendo mánager en Bob Melvin, y un notable coach de pitcheo como Bryan Price.

Además, los scouts han pasado tal reporte de tu calidad, que esa gente de San Francisco te dio dos millones 500 mil dólares como bono.

Tienes una ventaja natural, que lo vale todo: eres zurdo.

Quizá ya has oído la vieja conseja del pitcheo: “A zurdo que tire strikes, no lo cambies”.

Ya ves mi querido Kyle, que siempre surgen los strikes como arma principal de cualquier pitcher. No es tu tipo de lanzamiento lo más importante, lo que te dará triunfos seguidos es que tires strikes.

A los 22 años, tienes una vida entera por delante. Disfrútala, especialmente sobre la lomita.

Ya sabes todo lo que te deseo ahora y siempre.

Y, de zurdo a zurdo, un abrazote a lo zurdo, mi admirado Kyle.

Se te quiere…

Warren.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com