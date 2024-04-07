Catching up with Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette honored to be named an AL LatinoMVP finalist - Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — After experiencing the media circus around New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto this past Friday afternoon prior to his debut in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium, we had better luck on the visiting team side with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. I was able to see Bo coming out of the indoor batting cages.

He recognized me and stopped to talk. I congratulated him for being on the 34th annual LatinoMVP Award ballot. This is the first time he has appeared on the exclusive LatinoMVP ballot as prior to 2023, very few sports writers within the LSWBA and at Latino Sports, did not know that Bo was also Latino via his mother, who is Brazilian.

I told Bo that though he did not win that he could always brag that he was a candidate for the LatinoMVP award, also known as the “Latin Grammy of baseball.” He laughed and gave me a fist bump. I then presented him with the commemorative shirt that is given to all the thirty-six players that were on the 2023 LatinoMVP ballot. He liked the shirt and posed for a picture.

