Catching up with Oswaldo Cabrera

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA — Oswaldo Cabrera enjoys playing the game we all love and cherish. The New York Yankees’ 25-year-old utility man constantly puts that true love and passion on full-display each and every time he is out on the baseball diamond — smiling, and genuinely, having fun.

“That’s part of my game,” said the Guarenas, Venezuela native, yesterday, Thursday, March 21st, after getting removed from the Yankees-Braves Spring Training exhibition game in the middle of the seventh inning.

“I’m not just trying to smile all day. I just try to have fun at the game. You know, the smile that I have on my face is just because I try to have fun every time that I am there.”

Pregame Chat with Oswaldo Cabrera

Following my discussion with Yankees reliever and 2021 American LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award recipient Jonathan Loáisiga on the third-base side, I had the chance to chat with Cabrera in the Yankees dugout. He was all ears, and willing to give me as much time that was needed. Our interview with Oswaldo is provided below:

Transcript to Oswaldo Cabrera’s interview with Latino Sports

LS: Oswaldo, how do you feel that Latinos are dominating the game year-in and year-out?

OC: “Man, you see a lot of talented guys from all of Latin America, representing all those countries. You see all the talent those guys have, it’s just amazing — just incredible.

LS: “Where do you think the best baseball players are at in Latin America/Central America?”

OC: “Nah, nah I can’t say anything about that (laughing). It’s just that all Latin American guys (players) are really, really nice.”

LS: “They’re all a family?”

OC: “All family, we’re all family.”

LS: “That’s awesome man. Thank you so much Oswaldo. Good luck this season. We wish you the best at Latino Sports.”

OC: “Thank you brother.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

