Charming Mazatlán with its hotel “Playa” – Mazatlán encantador con su hotel “Playa”

“Better to go against the world and comply with conscience, than to go against conscience to please the world”… Humberto de Campos.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Otherwise, I can’t answer you

Francisco Barba, from Mazatlán, asks: “If baseball did not exist, what topic would your column be about? What are your favorite teams in the Major Leagues and in Latin America; And have you visited Mazatlán?

Friend Paco: If baseball didn’t exist, the world wouldn’t exist either, neither you nor I… All the teams are my favorites… I’ve been to Mazatlán more than 12 times. I love the “Playa” hotel, with its balconies facing the sea and its very Mexican breakfasts. Whenever you want, I’ll come back.

Mike Rodulfo M. from Hermosillo, says: “Obviously, you who were not born or live here, love the people of Hermosillo more than “El Imparcial”. That newspaper has not said anything about the necessary Naranjados Hall of Fame, to which you did refer on Tuesday, when publishing what was written, quite rightly published by, Jorge Figueroa M. That newspaper does not have the flavor of Hermosillo .

Juan Y. Guerrero, from San Antonio del Táchira, points out: “You. published that umpire Armando Rodríguez should be in the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame. And I think that also Roberto (Musulungo) Herrera”.

Friend and namesake: No. Armando was an eminence in refereeing. Musulungo, good people, but nothing good as an umpire. He doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall.

Manuel Gutierrez, from Maracaibo, asks: “Has the same player been out three times in one inning in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Man…: Never, for now.

Regino Díaz, from Punto Fijo, asks: “Which team in the Majors has hit home runs in more consecutive games; which player has the record in the Major Leagues, for the most home runs to leave on the field, walk-offs; Which pitcher has had the most consecutive strikeouts?

Amigo Gino: The 2009 Yankees homered in 31 straight games, that’s the record. Followed by the Rangers, 27… More home runs to end games than all, Jim Thome has hit, 13, of which eight have been in extra innings… The highest number of consecutive strikeouts has been 10, and they have it three pitchers, Tom Seaver (Mets), Corbin Burnes (Brewers) and Aaron Nola (Phillies).

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again”.

—————-Español—————

Mazatlán encantador con su hotel “Playa”

“Mejor ir contra el mundo y cumplir con la conciencia, que ir contra la conciencia por complacer al mundo”… Humberto de Campos.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte

Francisco Barba, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “Si el beisbol no existiera ¿sobre cuál tema sería su columna; ¿cuáles son sus equipos favoritos en Grandes Ligas y en América Latina; y ha visitado Mazatlán?”.

Amigo Paco: Si no existiera el beisbol, tampoco existiríamos el mundo, ni tú, ni yo… Todos los equipos son mis favoritos… He estado en Mazatlán más de 12 veces. Me encanta el hotel “Playa”, con sus balcones hacia el mar y sus desayunos muy a lo mexicano. Cuando quieras, vuelvo.

Mike Rodulfo M. de Hermosillo, dice: “Evidentemente, Ud. que no nació, ni vive aquí, quiere más a los hermosillenses que “El Imparcial”. Ese periódico no ha dicho nada del necesario Salón de la Fama de los Naranjeros, al cual Ud. sí se refirió el martes, al publicar lo escrito,con toda razón, por el lector, Jorge Figueroa M. Ese diario no tiene sabor a Hermosillo.

Juan Y. Guerrero, de San Antonio del Táchira, señala: “Ud. publicó que el umpire Armando Rodríguez, debe estar en el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano. Y yo creo que también Roberto (Musulungo) Herrera”.

Amigo y tocayo: No. Armando fue una eminencia del arbitraje. Musulungo, buena gente, pero nada bueno como umpire. No merece estar en el Salón.

Manuel Gutierrez, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Un mismo jugador ha sido out tres veces en un inning en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Man…: Nunca, por ahora.

Regino Díaz, de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “¿Cuál equipo en las Mayores ha sacado jonrones en más juegos consecutivos; cuál pelotero tiene el record en Grandes Ligas, de más jonrones para dejar en el terreno, walk-offs; cuál lanzador ha logrado más strikeouts consecutivos?”.

Amigo Gino: Los Yankees de 2009 sacaron jonrones en 31 juegos en fila, ese es el record. Seguidos por los Rangers, 27… Más jonrones para terminar juegos que todos, ha disparado Jim Thome, 13, de los cuales, ocho han sido en extra innings… El mayor número de strikeouts consecutivos, ha sido de 10, y lo tienen tres lanzadores, Tom Seaver (Mets), Corbin Burnes (Cerveceros) y Aaron Nola (Phillies).

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

