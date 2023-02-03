CHASE FIELD TO HOST 2023 MLB DRAFT

Third Annual Draft Combine to be Held June 20th-25th at Home of the Diamondbacks;

MLB Network to Provide Extensive Coverage of the Draft Combine

Major League Baseball today officially announced details for the 2023 MLB Draft Combine, which will take place from June 20th-25th. The third installment of the Draft Combine will be hosted at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The inaugural Draft Combine in 2021 was held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, while San Diego’s Petco Park, home of the Padres, hosted the event last June.

The 2022 Draft Combine grew significantly following the impact of the 2021 event, which saw more than 150 draft-eligible players attend, including catcher Henry Davis, who also attended the 2021 Draft and was the top overall selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nearly 250 draft-eligible players attended the Combine last year (+46% vs. 2021), and 32 of the top 50 Draft selections participated in Combine events (+191% vs. 2021). In addition, 64 of the top 100 picks in the MLB Draft were Combine attendees (+113% vs. 2021), while 172 of the 243 Combine attendees overall were selected in the MLB Draft (70.8%), compared to 88 of 166 in 2021 (53.0%). Combine participation also increased across the board in 2022 in each of the five assessment categories (Club interviews; medical; vision; on-field; and strength and conditioning). Click here to see highlights from the 2022 Draft Combine in San Diego.

The top 300 draft-eligible players, as identified by MLB Clubs, will be invited to attend the 2023 Draft Combine along with up to 50 supplemental invites. The Combine will provide an opportunity for players to participate in a series of medical and performance assessments as well as educational programming designed to prepare them for careers in professional baseball. All players will have the opportunity to participate in a pro-style showcase workout, as well as strength and performance assessments. Additionally, high school players will have the option to participate in a live game against other high school Combine attendees.

As part of the Combine experience, attendees will benefit from the opportunity to interview and interact directly with Major League Club general managers and scouting directors, as well as an enhanced medical evaluation process. Participants at the MLB Draft Combine will also have opportunities to be featured on MLB social media channels, in addition to receiving personal branding training and access to real-time content and custom video for their own platforms.

MLB Network will cover the MLB Draft Combine throughout the week of June 20th, including dedicated exclusive coverage live from Chase Field on Tuesday, June 20th and Wednesday, June 21st. MLB Network’s stable of talent will provide analysis and breakdowns as the players undergo their pro-style showcase workout. Interviews with players and Club personnel will also be featured as part of the coverage.

Additional details regarding the 2023 Draft Combine will be announced in the coming weeks and months, including media credentialing information, coverage information, and names of decorated former Major League players and coaches who will be in attendance at each of the events.