Cheaters are from Houston – Los Tramposos son de Houston

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The Phillies in the 2022 World Series with interim manager Bob Thompson named June 3, when they fired Joe Girardi, because they were 22-29, with seven losses in the last nine games. How many years did the Phillies play from founding to winning their first World Series?

The Answer: The Phillies, founded in 1883, won their first World Series 97 years later, in 1980, over the Royals. Those Philadelphia champions were led by Dallas Green, with Steve Carlton as the ace on the mound.

The Houston Cheaters

The Astros have been the most accused cheating team in history. And now, after multi-colored Puerto Rican catcher Martin Maldonado (who knows what color his hair is today) was found using illegal bats, Dominican left-hander Framber Valdez has been publicly accused of throwing and winning the second in the World Series, using prohibited substances. But be careful: what I saw was that he didn’t throw a single one, just curly ones as if they were going to the dance.

Pedro Martínez gave a good explanation: “All the boy used was the usual”.

“Why won’t they organize the Miss World Ugly election?” THE PIMPI.-

tremendous combo

19 native ballplayers from Latin America found Julio Pabón, from “Latino Sports”, in the rosters of the current World Series.

Phillies: José Alvarado and Ranger Suárez, from Venezuela; two Dominicans, Saranthony Domínguez and Jean Carlos Segura; from Panama, Eduardo Sosa.

Stars: Cinco de Quisqueya, Bryan Abreu, Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris, Framber Valdés, Jéremy Peña; three Cubans, Yuli Gurriel, Aledmys Díaz, Yordán Álvarez; two Puerto Ricans, Christian Vásquez, Martín Maldonado; two from Venezuela, José Altuve, Luis García; Jose Urquidy from Mexico; Mauricio Dubon from Honduras.

Only four finalists

When the White Sox decided the day before yesterday to hire the Miami native, Pedro Grifol, as a new manager, there were only three other possible candidates: the interim Venezuelan, Miguel Cairo; another from Venezuela, Carlos Mendoza, bench coach for the Yankees; and Puerto Rican Joe Espada, bench coach for the Astros.

“Those who prefer to be cremated have serious doubts about death and also do not believe in hell.” Anonymous.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Los Tramposos son de Houston

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Los Phillies en la Serie Mundial 2022 con mánager interino, Bob Thompson, nombrado el tres de junio, cuando despidieron a Joe Girardi, porque estaban 22-29, con siete derrotas en los últimos nueve juegos. ¿Cuántos años jugaron los Phillies desde la fundación hasta ganar su primera Serie Mundial?

La Respuesta: Los Phillies, fundados en 1883, ganaron su primera Serie Mundial, 97 años después, en 1980, a los Royals. Aquellos campeones de Philadelphia, fueron dirigidos por Dallas Green, con Steve Carlton de as en la lomita.

Los Tramposos de Houston

Los Astros han sido el equipo más acusado de tramposo en la historia. Y ahora, después que el muticolorido receptor puertorriqueño, Martín Maldonado (vaya Ud. a saber de qué color trae hoy la melena) fue encontrado usando bates ilegales, acusaron públicamente al zurdo dominicano, Framber Valdez, de haber lanzado y ganado el segundo de la Serie Mundial, utilizando sustancias prohibidas. Pero ojo: lo que yo ví fue que no tiró ni una lisa, puras encrespadas como si iban para el baile.

Pedro Martínez dio una buena explicación: “Todo lo que usó el muchacho fue la permitida pez rubia de siempre”.

“¿Por qué no organizarán la elección de Miss Fea Mundial?”. LA PIMPI.-

Tremendo combo

19 peloteros nativos de Latinoamérica encontró Julio Pabón, de “Latino Sports”, en los rósters de la actual Serie Mundial.

Phillies: José Alvarado y Ranger Suárez, de Venezuela; dos dominicanos, Saranthony Domínguez y Jean Carlos Segura; de Panamá, Eduardo Sosa.

Astros: Cinco de Quisqueya, Bryan Abreu, Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris, Framber Valdés, Jéremy Peña; tres cubanos, Yuli Gurriel, Aledmys Díaz, Yordán Álvarez; dos boricuas, Christian Vásquez, Martín Maldonado; dos de Venezuela, José Altuve, Luis García; José Urquidy de México; Mauricio Dubón de Honduras.

Sólo cuatro finalistas

Cuando los Medias Blancas decidieron anteayer, contratar al miamiense, Pedro Grifol, para nuevo mánager, solamente había otros tres candidatos posibles: el interino venezolano, Miguel Cairo; otro de Venezuela, Carlos Mendoza, coach de banco de los Yankees; y el puertorriqueño, Joe Espada, coach de banco de los Astros.

“Quienes prefieren ser cremados tienen serias dudas acerca de la muerte y además, no creen en el infierno”. Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

