Chevalier: A Miguel Cotto Product

Jonathan Portes @Porteziz

The following is an exclusive for Latino Sports By Cesare Altamirano

Photo Credits: Jonathan Portes @ Porteziz (Pic with Bryan and his Belts)

Promotional Poster: Miguel Cotto Promotions

BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO — Ranked 5th by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Bryan “Chary” Chevalier (18-1-1) is currently the WBO Latino Featherweight, NABO Featherweight, and WBO Intercontinental Super Featherweight champion. Recently his bout against Cesar Juarez, October, 2022, was named “Fight Of The Year.”

Since his pro debut in 2014, Chevalier has been represented by the Miguel Cotto Promotions, the Hall of Famer and first four-division champion from Puerto Rico.

It is commonly stated that every potential good boxer has a great trainer. In Bryan Chevalier’s case, it’s Emilio “Millo” Lozada. Chevalier has been training with “Millo” since the age of 13. The young trainer and former Puerto Rico Amateur National Champion is the founder and manager of The Monterey Boxing Club in Bayamon, PR.

Since its inception in 2008, the gym has served as a safe haven for at-risk youth. It is also where Reggaeton Superstar Daddy Yankee does his daily workout routine.

In the midst of all of these achievements, one thing is clear to Chevalier: a world title opportunity. Chevalier has stated openly that he will become WBO Junior Lightweight World Champion. Bryan was recently interviewed by Latino Sports, who asked him about upcoming fights and potential opponents.

Latino Sports: Emanuel Navarrete is the current WBO Lightweight Champion.. How close are we to seeing you and Emanuel Navarrete square off for the title?

Chevalier: “We’re working hard to get that opportunity regardless of who the champion is… Navarrete is the current champion… that’s who I want to fight.”

Latino Sports: Archie Sharp, Oscar Valdez, Albert Bell, and Lamont Roach are all good fighters at 130 pounds, as are champions like Hector Luis Garcia, O’Shaquie Foster, and Shavkat Rakhimov. Have you considered fighting any of them?

Chevalier: “Nobody should be denied a title fight, but my primary objective is to win the WBO Junior Lightweight Title”

Latino Sports: Your next bout will be against Alberto Mercado, which will take place at Cancha Pepin Cestero in Bayamon.How do you feel about this fight? What are your thoughts on Mercado and fighting in front of your hometown?

Chevalier: “I’m very excited because I’ve been waiting nine years for this opportunity to fight in my hometown. I would like to express my gratitude to Miguel Cotto Promotions and the Mayor. Mercado is a great boxer who has fought great fighters and hasn’t been knocked out… that inspires me and has motivated me to work harder than ever.”

Both historically and currently, the Jr Lightweight division has been one of the most competitive and exciting for boxing fans with Hall of Famers and champions: Lightweight champions such as the great Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, John John Molina, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Alexis Arguello, Julio Cesar Chavez, Azumah Nelson, Rocky Martinez, Orlando Salido, Arturo Gatti and Vasyl Lomachenko, all left their mark on one of boxing’s most exciting divisions.

Chevalier is focused and determined to add his name to that prestigious list.

“I work diligently for every fight and learn something new at every training camp; one day, my name will be on that list of Puerto Rican world champions,” he said.

Though, the confident pugilist’s quest to become world champion will not be easy. The current title holder is WBO World Junior Lightweight Champion Emanuel Navarrete (37-1-0). But standing in his way is a tough Alberto “Transformer” Mercado, who will bring the action in the main event on April 22, 2023, in Bayamon, PR.

Chevalier, 29, will have his first chance to shine in front of his hometown. Cancha Pepin Cestero, where the event will take place, is literally just a few blocks away from Chevalier’s childhood home, Public Housing Project Jose Celso Barbosa. If the name of this Bayamon housing project sounds familiar, it’s also home to former World Champions Wilfredo Vazquez Sr and his son Wilfredo “Papito” Vazquez Jr.

Chevalier, a rising fighter exemplifies how boxing kept him focused as a child and kept him away from the tough street life and distractions. Emilio Lozado, his trainer, deserves credit for developing him over the years, as does Miguel Cotto Promotions, who clearly saw potential in him since 2014.

Rich Mancuso: Co-editor and senior writer latinosports.com Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports