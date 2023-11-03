The following was released on MLB.com — Citi Field to host Dominican Winter League Series; Tigres Del Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas to Face Off in Queens November 10-12
Citi Field will host the first-ever Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) Series between rivals Los Tigres del Licey and Las Águilas Cibaeñas. The three-game series will take place from November 10-12.
Billed as “Titans of the Caribbean,” the series includes the two winningest teams in the history of the Dominican Winter League. The Tigres won their 23rd championship last season, while the Águilas captured their 22nd in 2021.
Fans can purchase tickets to these games by visiting Mets.com/Dominican.
All proceeds from ticket sales for the event will benefit Sports Dreams Foundation. The nonprofit organization focuses on benefiting youth baseball and similar activities in the Dominican Republic and United States. It serves a variety of purposes aimed at improving the lives of young people, fostering community development and promoting positive values through sports.
Throughout the years, several former and current Mets players have played in the Dominican Winter League. Mets rookie and No. 4 prospect Ronny Mauricio has played for Licey each of the last three winters and was named the 2022 Dominican League MVP. Mets outfielder Starling Marte has played six seasons in LIDOM, including two for Águilas. Former Met Bartolo Colon has participated as well.
