The following was released on MLB.com — Citi Field to host Dominican Winter League Series; Tigres Del Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas to Face Off in Queens November 10-12

Citi Field will host the first-ever Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) Series between rivals Los Tigres del Licey and Las Águilas Cibaeñas. The three-game series will take place from November 10-12.