Fans Want a Hall of Fame for the Naranjeros – Piden Salón de la Fama Para Los Naranjeros

"If you want anything to be read by many ladies, add a warning: 'Only for gentlemen'"… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Hilario Bracamonte, from Obregón, asks: “How is the money from a multi-year contract dealt with, if the big leaguer dies during the life of the contract?”

Friend Yayo: It is not always the same. It depends on the insurance that the player or his agents have signed.

Servio L. Capote, from Maracaibo, asks: “How many All-Star Games was Luis Aparicio chosen in his 18 years in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Yeyo: He was called to 14 of those Classics, the first in 1958 and he played in 13, because the fracture of a finger prevented him from participating in the other.

Jorge Figueroa N. from Hermosillo, denounces: “The owners and executives of the Naranjeros, the team that has won the most championships in winter baseball in Mexico, refuse to establish a Hall of Fame for the currency.

“They say that the trophy won by our team in the 1976 Caribbean Series in the Dominican Republic was made of silver, and the executives of the time melted it down to make rings, bracelets and earrings for their wives and daughters.

“We Naranjeros fans have nowhere to enjoy the history of our club.”

Friend Yoyo: Incredible!

Líbano S. García M. de Quíbor, says: “My respects to you for being clear and forceful with the assholes. It is depressing to see on social networks and other media, the contempt with how the issues of this beautiful sport called baseball, are addressed.

“I’m an Orioles fan and I know this will be a great season, based on what I saw in training. Jackson Holliday shows a lot of potential, but shortstop Gunnar Henderson, in addition to his quality and playing style, is very flashy and aggressive. The manager could very well alternate him at second base with Jordan Westburg, or try Henderson at third.”

Edgar Barroeta, from Araure, comments: “I have seen Omar Vizquel on the networks again talking about his frustration for not being elected to the Hall of Fame, and blaming you. Someone asked you how many All-Star Games Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente had attended, and you answered that Mays had participated in 24 in 24 years, and Clemente had appeared 15 times in 18 seasons. I’d add Carew to that group with 18 appearances in 19 campaigns. I wonder: How does Vizquel intend to be in the Hall of Fame, where the greatest baseball players are, if in 24 seasons he was only invited to three All-Star Games and he only played or went on the field in one of them?

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

