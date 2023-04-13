Clemens’ son again drunk and in jail – Hijo de Clemens otra vez borracho y preso

“Annoying is the one who talks to me about his successes instead of talking about mine”… Dick Secades.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Question of the week…: There is more talk and publication about who Shohei Ohtani will play for in 2024 than what he does now with the Angels, who pay him $30 million. In Anaheim they seem little interested in continuing with the Japanese on the roster, because they assure that his agents, “CAA Sports”, expect to sign him for 500 million for 10 seasons. What are the teams with the best chance of staying with the young man with double faculties?

The answer…: Number one favorites, the Dodgers. But the Cubs have more money on hand. The Rangers have announced that they will do “everything possible” to bring the Japanese. Nothing has been said by the Yankees, Mets, Padres, Giants, or Red Sox.

WAIT NOT SWEET. I’m waiting for Commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners at ESPN and FOX to release his new Rules book, plus modifications to the others. Let’s see if I understand it. I figure he’s an encyclopedic-sized, atmospheric nuisance tome.

TREMENDOUS CLOSER. Before a game with the visiting Tigers, at the “Roger Center” in Toronto, Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano received the “Tip O’Neill” trophy, awarded by the Canadian Hall of Fame. Romano achieved in 2022, one of the best closer campaigns in Canadian baseball.

CLEMENTIAN PARTY. One of the four sons of Roger Clemens, Kory, 34, an infielder for the Phillies, has been a party animal and a shocker. He once again crashed his car in Houston at 2:22 a.m., causing damage to other vehicles. He could hardly stand up when the police pulled him out of the car. He was arrested, until bail was posted.

INCREDIBLE INJURY. Silly formula to get injured, the one chosen by the White Sox reliever, Joe Kelly, 34 years old. When he started a recent fight with the Pirates, he ran from the bullpen toward home plate, straining his groin during that effort.

It was after the play that he left O’Neill Cruz, of the Pirates, with a fractured left ankle, when he collided with the White Sox catcher, Seby Zavala.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). La pregunta de la semana…: Se habla y se publica más acerca de para quiénes jugará Shohei Ohtani en 2024, que de lo que hace ahora con los Angelinos, quienes le pagan, 30 millones de dólares. En Anaheim parecen poco interesados en seguir con el japonés en el róster, porque aseguran que sus agentes, “CAA Sports”, esperan firmarlo por 500 millones para 10 campañas. ¿Cuáles son los equipos con mayor chance de quedarse con el joven de las facultades dobles?.

La respuesta…: Favoritos número uno, los Dodgers. Pero los Cachorros tienen más dinero disponible. Los Rangers han anunciado que harán “todo lo posible” por quedarse con el japonés. Nada han dicho Yankees, Mets, Padres, Gigantes, ni Medias Rojas.

ESPERA NO DULCE. Estoy esperando que el comisionado Rob Manfred y sus socios de ESPN y FOX publiquen el libro de sus nuevas Reglas, más modificaciones de las otras. A ver si lo entiendo. Me imagino que es un mamotreto de tamaño enciclopédico y fastidio atmosférico.

TREMENDO CERRADOR. Antes de un juego con los Tigres de visita, en el “Roger Center”, de Toronto, el cerrador de los Blue Jays, Jordan Romano, recibió el trofeo “Tip O´Neill”, que otorga el Hall de la Fama de Canadá. Romano logró en 2022, una de las mejores campañas de cerrador alguno en el beisbol canadiense.

PARRANDA CLEMENCIANA. Uno de los cuatro hijos de Roger Clemens, Kory, de 34 años, infielder de los Phillies, ha resultado parrandero y chocador. Una vez más chocó su automóvil en Houston, a las 2.22 de la madrugada, causando daños a otros vehículos. Difícilmente pudo mantenerse de pie, cuando la policía lo sacó del carro. Fue arrestado, hasta que pagaron la fianza.

INCREÍBLE LESIÓN. Fórmula tonta para lesionarse, la escogida por el relevista de los Medias Blancas, Joe Kelly, de 34 años. Cuando el reciente conato de pelea con los Piratas, él corrió desde el bullpén hacia el home-plate, y durante ese esfuerzo se le dañó la ingle.

Fue tras la jugada que dejó a O´Neill Cruz, de los Piratas, con el tobillo izquierdo fracturado, al chocar con el receptor de los patiblancos, Seby Zavala.

