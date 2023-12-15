Clemente’s Last Interview

SOUTH BRONX, NY — As part of these 21 Days of Clemente we wanted to share this great interview with Roberto Clemente.
Roberto Clemente sits down with WPXI [then-WIIC]’s Sam Nover in October 1972, less than three months before his untimely passing. This is definitely his final at-length interview, and probably his only surviving extended interview that was captured visually. This was re-run by WPXI for the first time in 1989.
We know that you will enjoy watching this interview as much as we did when we saw it for the first time.
VIDEO: Roberto Clemente’s Final Interview, October 1972
We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like share.
