Image Credit: Cleveland Guardians

The following was recently published on MLB.com — Cleveland Guardians & Eaton partner For “Guardians Around The Horn” community trip to Dominican Republic; Cleveland Guardians staff and players hosted baseball clinics, made school visits to Eaton supported schools, and were involved in a field clean-up in Baní, Dominican Republic, the home of José Ramírez

The Cleveland Guardians announced their “Guardians Around the Horn” community trip to the Dominican Republic in partnership with Eaton, which occurred earlier this month on January 11 and 12.

The trip marked the Guardians second annual community effort in the DR, with the first coming in 2023. The 2024 trip featured multiple school visits and baseball clinics from the Guardians staff and current players who are spending their offseason in the DR. The community team also led a baseball field clean-up in Baní – the hometown of 3B JOSÉ RAMÍREZ.

Eaton joins as first-year partners of the trip in 2024, as the Northeast Ohio company has a large footprint in the DR and has been providing financial support to numerous schools in the region. Eaton’s support in the Dominican has led to Wi-Fi for neighborhoods, STEM labs, tech equipment and more.

“We are proud to partner with the Cleveland Guardians, Instituto Poltecnico de Haina, and Instituto Politecnico de Loyola as a continuation of Eaton’s commitment to the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math,” said President, Protection Controls and Solutions Group – Electrical Sector Americas Fernando Ceccarelli. “We know the youth from IPHA and Loyola are students with great potential and we hope our donations are a tangible way to show each and every student Eaton believes in them.”

As part of this year’s “Guardians Around the Horn” trip, Guardians staff and players visited two Eaton supported schools in the DR – Instituto Politécnico de Haina and Instituto Polytechnico de Loyola, San Cristóbal. Both schools were presented a financial gift from the Guardians during the trip with one school utilizing the funds to send students to a NASA camp, and the other institution using it for more tech equipment and resources for their students.

In addition to the school visits, the Guardians played host to two Play Ball Clinic’s in the DR, with one taking place at Estadio de Luis Maria Herrera, following the field clean-up, and one at the Guardians DR Academy with the new 2024 international signing class coaching local students. Guardians partner Pitch In For Baseball & Softball provided new gear and equipment for all clinic attendees, and the clinics were also supported by MLB’s Dominican office.

