Colombian Urshela Returns To The Yankees – Colombiano Urshela Vuelve A Los Yankees

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: If the batter walks, a runner on first can advance to second without being put out. But Ronny Cedeño, from Puerto Cabello, was out in those circumstances. Why?

The Answer: In April 2007, the Cubs with the visiting Cardinals had Ronny at first and Jacques Jones received, in three and two, the fourth bad ball. Cedeño had come out with the pitch, he slid into second and went over the base, the shortstop, David Eckstein, received the throw from catcher Yadier Molina, and touched it. Base reached and out.

Useful Colombian: The Yankees in conversations with the agents of Gío Urshela, from Cartagena, Rep 1 Baseball, from Cartagena. The infielder, a tremendous shocker, left a very good impression in The Bronx, between 2019 and 2021.

Now free from the Angels, the 32-year-old shows interest in returning to the blue striped uniform… It will dawn and we will see!

Bare Breasts: A sensual prank by a certain ESPN cameraman and a director forced them to offer public apologies.

During a football game in New Orleans, a beautiful girl was walking down Bourbon Street when she made some movement that left her breasts exposed.

By pure chance, they were catching the wench, so the trembling pair came out very full on the air.

The fashionable necklines these days reveal up to more than half of the breasts. What is the problem, then?

Dodgers prices: The Dodgers, who, especially via Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, aim to sell more than nine million tickets this year, have just put them on sale. The cheapest ones cost $38, the most expensive ones cost $520.

Problematic: The Angels were without Shohei Ohtani, but signed one of their most problematic pitchers, 28-year-old Zach Plesac. With the Indians last year, he posted a 7.59 ERA in five starts, so he was sent to the minors.

Plesac injured himself and during the pandemic violated orders to prevent contagion. Going wrong, boys, you’re going wrong!

Sale leaves for Atlanta: The Braves received Chris Sale from the Red Sox for prospect Vaughn Grissom. Sale will earn this year, 27 million 500 thousand dollars.

"It is more convenient to be hated than to be loved, by the assholes"… J.V.

(En Español)

Colombiano Urshela Vuelve A Los Yankees

“Angustia, la de las zebras, cuando se enteraron que los animales subirían al Arca de Noé por orden alfabético”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Si el bateador recibe base por bolas, un corredor en primera puede avanzar a segunda sin ser puesto out. Pero Ronny Cedeño, de Puerto Cabello, fue out en esas circunstancias. ¿Por qué?

La Respuesta: En abril de 2007, los Cachorros con los Cardenales de visita, tenían a Ronny en primera y Jacques Jones, recibió, en tres y dos, la cuarta bola mala. Cedeño había salido con el pitcheo, se tiró en slide en segunda y se pasó de la base, el shortstop, David Eckstein, recibió el tiro del catcher Yadier Molina, y lo tocó. Base alcanzada y out.

Útil colombiano: Los Yankees en conversaciones con los agentes, Rep 1 Baseball, del cartagenero, Gío Urshela. El infielder, tremendo chocador, dejó muy buena impresión en El Bronx, entre 2019 y 2021.

Ahora libre de los Angelinos, el joven de 32 años, demuestra interés en regresar al uniforme a rayas azules… Amanecerá y veremos.

Senos al aire: Una sensual travesura de cierto camarógrafo de ESPN y un director, los obligó a presentar excusas públicas.

Durante un juego de fútbol americano, en New Orleans, una hermosa muchacha caminaba por Bourbon Street, cuando hizo algún movimiento que les dejó los senos al aire.

Por pura casualidad, estaban captando a la moza, por lo que el tembloroso par salió muy completo aire.

Los escotes de moda en estos días dejan al descubierto hasta más de la mitad de los senos. ¿Cuál es el problema entonces?

“Ayer pasé por tu casa y me tiraste una botella, después me la reclamaste, pero yo la boté ya”… Anónimo.

Precios Dodgers. Los Dodgers, quienes, especialmente vía Shohei Ohtani y Yoshinobu Yamamoto, aspiran vender este año más de nueve millones de boletos, acaban de ponerlos a la venta. Los más económicos cuestan 38 dólares, los más costosos, $520.

Problemático. Los Angelinos se quedaron sin Shohei Ohtani, pero firmaron a uno de los lanzadores más problemáticos, Zach Plesac, de 28 años. Con los Indios, el año pasado, dejó efectividad de 7.59 en cinco aperturas, por lo que fue enviado a las menores.

Plesac se lesionó a sí mismo y durante la pandemia violó las órdenes para evitar el contagio. ¡Van mal, muchachos, van mal!

Sale para Atlanta: Los Bravos recibieron de los Medias Rojas a Chris Sale, por el prospecto, Vaughn Grissom. Sale cobrará este año, 27 millones 500 mil dólares.

“Es más conveniente ser odiado que ser amado, por los culopicosos”… J.V.

