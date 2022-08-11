COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ALL-WOMEN’S FIGHT CARD FOR FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

Uruguay’s Camila Rivarola (left) will square off with Claire Lopez (right) of France on Friday, Aug. 12. Photo credit: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

STRAWWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

CLAIRE LOPEZ (FRANCE) VS. CAMILA RIVAROLA (URUGUAY)

FLYWWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT:

ROSSELYN CHAVIRA (USA) VS. FLOR CHAVEZ (MEXICO)

NEW YORK, NY – Combate Global today announced a five-bout, all-women’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card for tomorrow Friday, Aug. 12, streaming live on Paramount+ from Miami, Fla.

Paramount+ coverage will begin with a Combate Global pre-show at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT, and will continue with the live fight action, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. CT.

In strawweight (115 pounds) main event, Claire López (6-4) will collide with fellow hard-hitting standout Camila Rivarola (4-3-1).

The 33-year-old Lopez of Paris, France via London England will see action for the first time since she debuted impressively with Combate Global, defeating two consecutive opponents in one night last August 13, before finishing as runner-up in the first-ever Combate Global one-night, eight-woman tournament.

Rivarola, also 33 years of age, hails from Montevideo Uruguay and fights out of Stockholm, Sweden. She will see action in Combate Global for the first time this year since earning a unanimous decision victory over veteran Stephanie Frausto last December 3.

A former undefeated amateur touted for her kickboxing skills, Rivarola has never been knocked out or submitted over the course of her eight-fight professional career thus far.

In the flyweight (125 pounds) co-main event, two unbeaten upstarts in Rosselyn “Chula” Chavira (2-0) and Flor Chávez (1-0) will duke it out in what is also a U.S. versus Mexico showdown.

Chavira will make her second start in La Jaula, the Combate Global competition cage, after defeating Tyler Schaefer via split decision in a memorable see-saw battle on December 12, 2021.

Just 21 years of age, Chavez of Mexico City is coming off her professional debut victory, a unanimous decision over American Blanca Marquez on April 8.

Elsewhere on the card and in another flyweight contest, Dee Begley (2-1) of Dublin, Ireland will square off with Yessica Ortega (1-2) of Mexico City.

Unbeaten Melissa Gomez (1-0) of Santiago, Chile will face Elizabeth Avila (0-3) of Mexico City at atomweight (105 pounds).

Tyler Schaefer (1-2) of San Diego, Calif. will meet Aitana Alvarez (1-3) of San Sebastian, Spain at flyweight.

