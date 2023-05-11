COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 13, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

Undefeated Mexican sensation Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez (6-0) will return to COMBATE GLOBAL action on Saturday, May 13, it was announced today. Photo credit: Scott Hirano/COMBATE GLOBAL

UNDEFEATED MEXICAN SENSATION RAMIRO JIMENEZ FACES URUGUAY’S NICO BARNA IN FEATHERWEIGHT ACTION

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

ANA PALACIOS (MEXICO) VS. CHIHIRO SAWADA (JAPAN)

MIAMI – May 10, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the completion of its Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card for Saturday, May 13, streaming live on Paramount+ (12 a.m. ET/11 p.m. CT) from Miami.

The Paramount+ live stream on May 13 will begin with a 30-minute COMBATE GLOBAL pre-show at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT, and will continue with the live fight action.

In one of two new bouts announced today, undefeated sensation Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez (6-0) will collide with fellow standout Nico Barna (7-2) in a featherweight (145 pounds) clash on the show’s main card.

The fearsome, 24-year-old Jimenez, who hails from Mexicali, B.C., Mexico, but has been training at Miami’s Goat Shed Academy for his upcoming bout, boasts five first-round stoppages on his resume.

Barna is a 27-year-old native of Montevideo, Uruguay, a black belt in kickboxing, and a seven-year professional MMA veteran who will make his debut on U.S. soil when he faces Jimenez.

Barna will look to bounce back from a third round (4:40) submission (rear-naked choke) defeat at the hands of Heber Federico Pereyra on May 21, 2022. Prior to that fight, Barna had been riding a four-fight win streak.

Also announced today was a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) preliminary card matchup between Katie Perez (3-4) of Cullowhee, N.C. and Stephanie Irurzo (0-4-1) of San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico.

The previously announced main event matchup will see the world’s number one women’s atomweight (105 pounds) competitor Ana “La Guerrera” Palacios (7-1-1) of Mexico City, Mexico square off with former collegiate wrestling champion turned unbeaten MMA competitor, Chihiro Sawada (4-0-1) of Tokyo, Japan.

In a previously announced main card welterweight (170 pounds) bout, Victor “Psicosis” Valenzuela (9-3) of Santiago, Chile will battle veteran star Shinsho “Animal” Anzai (9-4) of Tokyo.

A previously announced third fight between a COMBATE GLOBAL roster fighter and an opponent from Japan will pit COMBATE’s Geralbert “Wolverine” Castillo (5-3) of Miami against unbeaten Yuji Yannick (3-0) of Tokyo at a catchweight of 160 pounds on the preliminary bout card.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.