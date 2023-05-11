COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 13, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

UNDEFEATED MEXICAN SENSATION RAMIRO JIMENEZ FACES URUGUAY’S NICO BARNA IN FEATHERWEIGHT ACTION
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:
ANA PALACIOS (MEXICO) VS. CHIHIRO SAWADA (JAPAN)
MIAMI – May 10, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the completion of its Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card for Saturday, May 13, streaming live on Paramount+ (12 a.m. ET/11 p.m. CT) from Miami.
The Paramount+ live stream on May 13 will begin with a 30-minute COMBATE GLOBAL pre-show at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT, and will continue with the live fight action.
In one of two new bouts announced today, undefeated sensation Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez (6-0) will collide with fellow standout Nico Barna (7-2) in a featherweight (145 pounds) clash on the show’s main card.
The fearsome, 24-year-old Jimenez, who hails from Mexicali, B.C., Mexico, but has been training at Miami’s Goat Shed Academy for his upcoming bout, boasts five first-round stoppages on his resume.
Barna is a 27-year-old native of Montevideo, Uruguay, a black belt in kickboxing, and a seven-year professional MMA veteran who will make his debut on U.S. soil when he faces Jimenez.
Barna will look to bounce back from a third round (4:40) submission (rear-naked choke) defeat at the hands of Heber Federico Pereyra on May 21, 2022. Prior to that fight, Barna had been riding a four-fight win streak.
Also announced today was a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) preliminary card matchup between Katie Perez (3-4) of Cullowhee, N.C. and Stephanie Irurzo (0-4-1) of San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico.
The previously announced main event matchup will see the world’s number one women’s atomweight (105 pounds) competitor Ana “La Guerrera” Palacios (7-1-1) of Mexico City, Mexico square off with former collegiate wrestling champion turned unbeaten MMA competitor, Chihiro Sawada (4-0-1) of Tokyo, Japan.
In a previously announced main card welterweight (170 pounds) bout, Victor “Psicosis” Valenzuela (9-3) of Santiago, Chile will battle veteran star Shinsho “Animal” Anzai (9-4) of Tokyo.
A previously announced third fight between a COMBATE GLOBAL roster fighter and an opponent from Japan will pit COMBATE’s Geralbert “Wolverine” Castillo (5-3) of Miami against unbeaten Yuji Yannick (3-0) of Tokyo at a catchweight of 160 pounds on the preliminary bout card.
Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Kenley Jansen Secures 400 Career Saves
ATLANTA, GA — The seventh pitcher in MLB history to record 400 career saves:...
-
MMA/ 6 hours ago
COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 13, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
UNDEFEATED MEXICAN SENSATION RAMIRO JIMENEZ FACES URUGUAY’S NICO BARNA IN FEATHERWEIGHT ACTION PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
Oakland A’s @ New York Yankees Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY Photos captured by Bill...
-
Baseball/ 20 hours ago
Magical Night for A’s Rookie Jordan Díaz
BRONX, NY — Jordan Díaz, Oakland’s rookie second baseman, was a force to be...