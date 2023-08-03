COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR SUNDAY, AUG. 6, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

FIVE-FIGHT CARD FEATURES THE RETURN OF

INTERNET SENSATION LUCERO “LA LOBA” ACOSTA,

WHO WILL BATTLE SILVIA JUANEDA

PLUS:

MEXICAN REALITY TV STAR JAWY MENDEZ MAKES HIS MMA DEBUT

AGAINST COLOMBIA’S JOHAN “THE SAMURAI” RODRIGUEZ

THE LIVE PARAMOUNT+ STREAM

BEGINS WITH A 30-MINUTE PRE-SHOW AT 8:30 P.M. ET/5:30 P.M. PT

MIAMI – August 3, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a complete, star-studded lineup of bouts for its next Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event on Sunday, Aug. 6, live on Paramount+ from Miami.

The live Paramount+ stream will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, co-hosted by COMBATE GLOBAL announcers Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman, will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, and will continue with the event’s first preliminary bout at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The COMBATE GLOBAL live televised event will feature the much-anticipated return of internet sensation Lucero “La Loba” Acosta (3-2), who will square off with Silvia Juaneda (3-1) in a flyweight (125 pounds) matchup.

Acosta and Juaneda were originally set to face one another on April 8, but a hand injury forced Acosta to withdraw from the commitment.

The 28-year-old Acosta of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico last saw action on September 24, 2022, when she battled Venezuelan Mariel Celimen in what was the most-watched women’s MMA fight in history. The gutsy Acosta prevailed in the fight, walking away with a unanimous decision after three rounds.

Juaneda of Mallorca, Spain introduced herself to COMBATE GLOBAL fans for the first time on April 8, defeating Quinn Williams by way of second round (1:03) submission (rear-naked choke).

A former national medalist in grappling, Juaneda has finished all three of her opponents in professional MMA competition, thus far.

The COMBATE GLOBAL affair will also feature the previously announced MMA debut of Mexican reality television star and recording artist, Jawy Mendez (0-0).

Mendez will face off with fellow professional debut competitor, John “The Samurai” Rodriguez (0-0) in a 176-pound catchweight contest.

A longtime, avid MMA enthusiast, the 33-year-old Mendez of Mexico City, Mexico has been likened to American influencer turned professional boxer Jake Paul, as a result of crossing over from media fame to the fight game.

Mendez, who has starred on nine consecutive seasons of MTV Latin America’s hit reality series, Acapulco Shore, is an independent reggaeton recording artist with over 14 million lifetime streams and is a member of the cast on the upcoming season of UniMás’s competition reality series, Hotel de Los Famosos, opened the doors to his own MMA and boxing gym just over a year ago.

He has since been preparing for an MMA debut alongside seasoned MMA fighters, Alfredo “Tsunami” Morales and Carlos “Messi” Enrique Cañada.

Rodriguez is a 25-year-old native of Charala, Santander, Colombia and a black belt in Shotokan-style Karate.

He will make his professional debut after compiling a 4-1 record as an amateur.

Last year, Rodriguez ventured to Phoenix, Ariz. where he has since been training with Javier Torres and Torres’s fight team.



Above: “The Mexican Jake Paul”, Jawy Mendez, will make his MMA debut under the promotion of COMBATE GLOBAL on Sunday, Aug. 6. Photo credit: Fernanda Garcia/COMBATE GLOBAL

Also in action in a featured bout on the main card of the show will be 21-year-old Tony “The Conqueror” Cortez (1-0), who will take on fellow unbeaten upstart Matias “Miyao” Palma (1-0) at featherweight (145 pounds).

A former undefeated (8-0) amateur and multiple-time champion for Spar Star Promotions, Cortez of Hesperia, Calif. exploded onto the professional scene on May 28, submitting Jose Ferreri with a rear-naked choke in the second round (1:44) of their COMBATE GLOBAL matchup.

Also 21 years of age, Palma hails from Santiago, Chile, where he began his MMA training in 2016.

Palma made his professional debut on February 11, scoring a first round (2:29) TKO (punches) on Jonas Ravelo.

In preliminary bout action, two undefeated contenders – Lazaro Dayron (6-0) and Manuel Exposito (10-0) – will risk their respective, perfect records when they face off at bantamweight (135 pounds).

Dayron, a 31-year-old, former Cuban national wrestling champion and native of Havana, is also a former undefeated amateur MMA competitor, who has notched 3 of his 6 professional victories to date in La Jaula.

On April 1, Dayron collected his latest win – a third round (1:29) TKO (ground and pound) on Nathan Greyson.

At 23 years old, Exposito of Cordoba, Argentina has already been touted as the number 1 bantamweight in his country and the number 8 ranked bantamweight in all of Latin America.

Exposito, who has earned all 10 of his professional career wins by way of (T)KO or submission, will make his COMBATE GLOBAL debut after signing an exclusive, multi-fight promotional agreement with the organization.

Kicking off the preliminary bout card will be another bantamweight battle between Arturo Vergara (3-1) of Los Andes, Chile via Miami and Brandon “El Prendido” Gonzalez (2-1) of Zacatecas, Zac., Mexico via Miami.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.