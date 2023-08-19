COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR TONIGHT, AUGUST 19, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

IVAN “CHOKO” CASTILLO (MEXICO) VS. SANTIAGO GUZMAN (COLOMBIA)

FEATURED WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT:

CLAUDIA VILLALOBOS (CHILE) VS. KRISTINA PETTIGREW (USA)

SATURDAY’S LIVE PARAMOUNT+ STREAM BEGINS WITH A

30-MINUTE PRE-SHOW AT 9:30 P.M. ET

MIAMI – August 17, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a complete, five-fight Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card for Saturday, Aug. 19, live on Paramount+ from Miami.

Saturday’s live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary bout at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

In the lightweight (155 pounds) main event, Ivan “Choko” Castillo (22-17) will face off with Santiago “The Scorpion King” Guzman (7-3).

The 33-year-old Castillo of Ensenada, B.C., Mexico is a 10-time veteran of COMBATE GLOBAL action and a two-time regional MMA champion in the heavier welterweight (170 pounds) division.

A purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Castillo boasts a 64 percent finish rate and is known for his incredible gas tank and grit that have carried him through 39 professional fights.

Fighting out of Houston, Texas, the 30-year-old Guzman is a native of Palmira, Valle del Cauca, Colombia and a member of WAR Training Center’s deep fighter bench that includes over a dozen established professional competitors.

Guzman will be making his COMBATE GLOBAL promotional debut, and will look for his third consecutive victory after earning a unanimous decision over COMBATE GLOBAL veteran Pablo “El Gallo Negro” Sabori on February 5.

In a featured women’s bantamweight (135 pounds) bout on the card, Kristina Pettigrew (4-2) will take on unbeaten Claudia Villalobos (1-0).

Pettigrew, a 37-year-old, former undefeated amateur and resident of San Diego, Calif., is a four-time COMBATE GLOBAL veteran and the only fighter, to date, to defeat COMBATE GLOBAL star Maritza Sanchez, whom Pettigrew submitted with a rear-naked choke in the first round (4:01) of battle on December 13, 2019.

Pettigrew will look for her third straight victory when she faces Villalobos.

Standing opposite Pettigrew, the 25-year-old Villalobos hails from Santiago and fights out of Miami’s MMA Masters gym.

Villalobos, who holds a black belt in kickboxing and sports an 11-1 record as a professional competitor in the combat sport, made her professional debut on October 30, 2022, earning a unanimous decision over Portugal’s Andreia Filipa Pinto Da Conceicao.

In a second featured contest on the live televised show and a Mexico vs. USA matchup, Daniel Sanchez (5-2) will square off with Georgie “Lionheart” Medina (3-1) at welterweight (170 pounds).

Sanchez of Mexico City is a member of Mexico’s top fight camp, Bonebreakers, and is looking for his third consecutive win in COMBATE GLOBAL action, while Medina, seeking his second straight win, is a native of Chicago, Ill. and a member of the famed fight team, VFS, led by head trainer, Mike Valle.

In preliminary bout action, undefeated Noah “Nasty” Lindsey (4-0) of Travelers Rest, S.C. will face Chris Renteria (3-2) of Tempe, Ariz. at lightweight.

Leading off the undercard will be a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) tilt between unbeaten Melissa Gomez (3-0) of Santiago, Chile and Katie “La Maquina Asesina” Perez (4-5) of Greensboro, N.C.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.