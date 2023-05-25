COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT ON SUNDAY, MAY 28, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

SUNDAY’S LIVE STREAM ON PARAMOUNT+

MIAMI – May 25, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL has announced the completion of its world championship fight card with the addition of four new bouts, streaming live on Paramount+ from Miami on Sunday, May 28.

The live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL’s world championship event on Sunday will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, and will continue with the live fight action at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.

The start time of Sunday’s live Paramount+ stream reflects a change from the original start time that was announced last week.

The star-studded event will be headlined by the previously announced world bantamweight (135 pounds) championship fight between reigning COMBATE GLOBAL World Champion, David “The Black Spartan” Martinez (9-1), who will put his coveted title on the line against former “COPA COMBATE” tournament competitor, Jose “The Mercenary” Zarauz (23-9-1).

The 24-year-old Martinez will defend his title for the second time in his career against the top-ranked Zarauz of Lima, Peru.

In a featured women’s flyweight (125 pounds) contest announced today, Maritza Sanchez (4-1) will face off with Fernanda Marrufo (2-1).

The exciting, 25-year-old Sanchez of Placerville, Calif. will look for her fifth consecutive victory in La Jaula, in what will be Sanchez’s first start of 2023.

In her last appearance, Sanchez produced a highlight reel knockout of Ireland’s Dee Begley, crumbling Begley to the canvas with a vicious body punch that earned Sanchez a TKO victory at the 2:45 mark of round 1.

Similarly, Marrufo of Puerto Vallarta, J.L., Mexico is coming off a first round TKO victory that she produced with an onslaught of punches on Adelaida Guzman last December 3.

Prior to launching her professional MMA career, Marrufo, between 2011 and 2014, compiled a perfect, 7-0 record as an amateur Muay Thai fighter.

In the second featured, main card bout announced today, Tony “The Conqueror” Cortez (0-0) will make his highly-anticipated professional debut after signing an exclusive, multi-fight promotional agreement with COMBATE GLOBAL earlier this year, against Jose Ferreri (0-2) in a bantamweight battle.

Arguably the hottest prospect in the sport of MMA, the 21-year-old Cortez of Corona, Calif. is a former, six-time amateur champion for Los Angeles-based amateur promotion, SparStarMMA, as well as a four-time California State amateur champion.

As an amateur competitor, Cortez reeled off a perfect, 8-0 record that included 6 wins by knockout, including one that he produced in just 6 seconds.

Like Cortez, the 30-year-old Ferreri is a former, undefeated amateur looking for his first win as a professional.

In preliminary bout action announced today, Javier “El Robinhood Colombiano” Reyes (15-3) of Bogota, Colombia will take on Jordan “Bull” Beltran (13-9) of Colima, Col., MX at featherweight (145 pounds).

Also in action on the preliminary bout card will be Caroline “Taz” Gallardo (8-4) of Santiago, Chile via Chicago, Ill. Gallardo will collide with former undefeated national amateur champion, Sara Cova (4-2) of Mexico City in a strawweight (115 pounds) tilt.

