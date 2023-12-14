COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES “COPA COMBATE” TOURNAMENT MATCHUPS FOR FRIDAY, DEC. 15, AND PARAMOUNT+ PROGRAMMING DETAILS FOR THE EVENT

THE EIGHT-MAN, $100,000 GRAND PRIZE

“COPA COMBATE” TOURNAMENT

WILL STREAM OVER THE COURSE OF TWO NIGHTS –

DECEMBER 15 AND DECEMBER 16

COMBATE GLOBAL ALSO ANNOUNCES

NEW TOURNAMENT FORMAT AND FEATURED WOMEN’S FIGHT

MIAMI – COMBATE GLOBAL today made several announcements, including the Paramount+ programming details and matchups for the quarterfinal stage of the “COPA COMBATE eight-man, $100,000 grand prize featherweight (145 pounds) Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournament in Miami on Friday, Dec. 15.

The tournament, widely recognized as the toughest tournament in sports, will stream over the course of two nights, with the tournament’s two alternate bouts and four quarterfinal stage bouts streaming live on December 15, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, and the semifinal stage bout and championship stage bout as well as a featured women’s matchup streaming the following night, Saturday, Dec. 16., beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Announcers Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman will co-host a 30-minute Paramount+ pre-show on each night, with Friday’s pre-show beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and Saturday’s pre-show beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.

COMBATE GLOBAL also announced today the quarterfinal stage matchups for “COPA COMBATE” featuring seven of the eight previously announced tournament entrants, as well as new tournament entrant, Alexander “Prettyboy” Schenk (6-2), who will represent the U.S. and replace previously announced wildcard recipient Jeremy Alba (1-0) of El Paso, Texas, after the Florida Athletic Commission ruled that Alba would not be eligible to fight in the event.

In one tournament bracket, undefeated Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez (7-0) of Ensenada, B.C., Mexico will square off with Pablo “El Mexicano” Burgos (5-2) of Santiago, Chile, while Schenk of Clarksville, Tenn. will face Marlon “Deriko Siete” Gonzales (15-6-2) of Lima, Peru.

In the opposite tournament bracket, Manuel Exposito (10-1) of Cordoba, Argentina will battle Tommy “La Salsa” Garcia (7-2) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Nicolas “Nico” Barna (8-3) of Montevideo, Uruguay will collide with Leonardo “Chimmy” Morales (13-9) of Managua, Nicaragua.

The winner of the matchup between Jimenez and Burgos will face off with the winner of the contest between Schenk and Gonzales in the semifinal stage of the tournament, and the winner of the bout between Exposito and Garcia will meet the winner of the affair between Barna and Morales in the semifinal stage of the tournament.

The two semifinal victors will collide in the championship fight for the $100,000 grand prize.

For the first time in the five-year history of “COPA COMBATE”, the tournament’s quarterfinal stage will be comprised of two rounds, each five minutes in length, while the semifinal stage bouts will still be comprised of one round, five minutes in length, and the championship bout will consist of three rounds, each five minutes in length, the same lengths that the semifinal stage fights and championship fight, respectively, have been in the past.

The additional round in the quarterfinal stage contests is intended to give each of the tournament fighters more time to warm up and execute their respective strategies.

Between the semifinal stage and championship stage of the tournament, COMBATE GLOBAL announced today that a featured women’s 119-pound catchweight fight between Jade “The Princess” Jorand (4-2) and Naomie “Queen Kong” Young (1-1) will take place.

The 23-year-old Jorand of Bordeaux, France is riding an impressive four-fight win streak, while Young, 26 years of age, of Orlando, Fla. was victorious over Dulce Vazquez in her last effort on July 16 by way of first round (1:46) submission (arm triangle choke).

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.