COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH TRUST FIGHT GEAR

Justin “Slick J” Vazquez (right) and Alejandro Gavidia (left) were the first Combate Global main event competitors to don TRUST Fight Gear’s co-branded fight gloves last Saturday, March 11. Photo: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

Miami – March 20, 2023 – Combate Global today announced an exclusive partnership with TRUST FIGHT S.L. that makes the newly established TRUST Fight Gear (www.TrustFightGear.com) brand the official competition apparel of Combate Global in 2023.

With the partnership, TRUST Fight Gear also becomes the official fight glove of Combate Global for all 30 of the world’s premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise’s live television events in 2023.

TRUST will outfit Combate Global athletes with co-branded fight uniform attire and lifestyle apparel. TRUST Fight Gear branding will appear in Combate Global’s live television show that airs in over 70 countries worldwide.

“As a Spanish owned brand, TRUST Fight Gear is proud to partner with an organization like Combate Global that was created to empower the Hispanic community worldwide,” said Julio Molina, Official Representative of TRUST Fight Gear in America and President of Danger America Corp., a subsidiary of Danger Equipment S.L., which is the parent company of TRUST Fight Gear.

“I have been in the business of combat sports for over 20 years and have worked with several top, well-known martial arts training equipment manufacturers, so I can attest to the fact that TRUST Fight Gear is producing top of the line gear and equipment that rivals and potentially outperforms any of its competitors, anywhere in the world,” said Mike Afromowitz, Combate Global’s Senior Vice President, Operations and Communications.

TRUST FIGHT S.L. is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, and has offices in the U.S. and Europe. The company prides itself in overseeing and controlling the entire production and distribution chain, thus allowing its staff to attend to every last detail during the manufacturing process in both Spain and Thailand.

TRUST Fight Gear co-founders Alex Baena and Carlos Heredia, along with Molina, are all seasoned martial artists with extensive competitive experience and knowledge of the MMA and greater martial arts training world.

The trio established TRUST this year specifically to service the MMA market worldwide with best-in-class MMA training equipment and apparel.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.