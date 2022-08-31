COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIVE-BOUT LINEUP FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 ON PARAMOUNT+

Red-hot rivals Jair “El Lupe” Perez (left) of Mexico and Justin “Slick J” Vazquez (right) Puerto Rican/U.S. will face off in the Combate Global main event on Friday.

FEATHERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

JAIR “EL LUPE” PEREZ (MEXICO) VS. JUSTIN “SLICK J” VAZQUEZ (USA)

PARAMOUNT+ COVERAGE BEGINS

WITH A COMBATE GLOBAL PRE-SHOW AT 10:30 PM ET;

FIRST BOUT BEGINS AT 11:00 PM ET

NEW YORK – August 30, 2022 – Combate Global today announced a five-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card, headlined by yet another USA vs. Mexico showdown, for Friday, Sept. 2, streaming on Paramount+ from Miami, Fla.

Paramount+ coverage will begin with a Combate Global pre-show at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT, and will continue with the fight action, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. CT.

In an anticipated battle between two streaking featherweights (145 pounds), American Justin “Slick J” Vazquez (8-2) will square off with Mexico’s Jair “El Lupe” Perez (7-2).

Vazquez, a 30-year-old Cuban American/Puerto Rican battler who hails from Miami where he is a staple member of the Freedom Fighters MMA team, is riding a win streak that he extended to three consecutive fights on May 27, when he earned a unanimous decision over Mauricio Cubillo Fernandez at Combate Global.

Vazquez, who describes his fighting style as a mix of “Cuban Karate,” “slick wrestling,” kickboxing and submission grappling has never been knocked out over the course of his five-year professional career.

The 24-year-old Perez has established himself as a force in Combate Global, where he is ranked number three in the organization’s featherweight division.

Perez has earned victories in his last four consecutive fights, and holds a near-unblemished, overall record of 6-1 in Combate Global action.

In the flyweight (125 pounds) co-main event, longtime fan favorite “Malicious” Michael Reyes (7-5) of Oxnard, Calif. will take on Martin “The Last Inca” Davila (7-3) of Miami.

The 2021 “Comeback of the Year” award winner, Max “Steel” Gonzalez (3-2) of Mexico City, Mexico will face off with Carlos “La Anguila” Mascorro (4-3) of Ciudad Juarez, Chih., Mexico at bantamweight (135 pounds).

The preliminary bout card will be highlighted by the return of Victor “Psicosis” Valenzuela (7-3) of Santiago, Chile. Valenzuela will battle Bryan McDowell (6-5) of Spokane, Wash. at welterweight (170 pounds).

In a lightweight (155 pounds) undercard fight, Richie Palomino (5-3) of Orange County, Calif. will meet Geralbert Castillo (4-3) of Miami.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.