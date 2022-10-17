COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIVE-BOUT MMA CARD FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

BANTAMWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

VICTOR CISNEROS (MEXICO) VS. RAMON VIZCARRA (MEXICO)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (150 POUNDS) BOUT:

ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ (MEXICO) VS. SHAHEEN SANTANA (USA)

PARAMOUNT+ COVERAGE BEGINS

WITH A COMBATE GLOBAL PRE-SHOW AT 10:30 PM ET;

FIRST BOUT BEGINS AT 11:00 PM ET

NEW YORK – October 17, 2022 – Combate Global today announced a complete, five-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) card, streaming live on Paramount+ from Miami, Fla. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Paramount+ coverage will begin with a Combate Global pre-show at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT, and will continue with the live fight action, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. CT.

In an all-Mexican bantamweight (135 pounds) main event contest, Victor “Ragnar” Cisneros (5-1) will face off with Ramon “Wild Boy” Vizcarra (5-4).

At 26 years of age, Cisneros of Mexico City, Mexico is regarded as one of the best, new pound-for-pound fighters from his country, but needs to bounce back after an upset, unanimous decision defeat at the hands of American Sean Mora in what marked Cisneros’s Combate Global debut on September 9.

Prior to the lone loss of his career to date, Cisneros, who holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, had finished all five of his previous opponents by way of (T)KO or submission, inside of one round. Three of those victories occurred within one minute of action.

Above: Ramon “Wild Boy” Vizcarra (right) will look for his second straight Combate Global win in the headlining bout on Friday, Oct. 21.

Also 26 years old, Vizcarra of Mexicali, B.C. is a submission expert who has never been knocked out or submitted over the course of his four-year professional career.

Vizcarra is seeking his second consecutive Combate Global win after defeating American Ulysses Molina via first round (2:25) submission (guillotine choke) in his last start on July 29.

In a featured, 150-pound catchweight contest and Mexico versus USA matchup, Combate Global will welcome back Alejandro “Pato” Martinez (13-4-1), who will take on Shaheen “Shazam” Santana (6-2).

The gritty Martinez of Tijuana, B.C. via Las Vegas, Nev. has produced a number of memorable fights in La Jaula, the Combate Global competition cage, the last of which took place on February 28, 2020 when he engaged in a ferocious battle with Adrian Guzman before Martinez walked away with a split decision victory.

Martinez has been on fire of late, and will look to extend his unbeaten streak to six consecutive fights.

Fighting out of Miami, Santana will attempt to rebound from two consecutive defeats that followed a streak of six consecutive wins, five of which he produced via submission.

Santana, who trains at Miami’s famed MMA Masters gym, was unbeaten as an amateur competitor, winning all five of his amateur bouts via (T)KO or submission, between 2015 and 2016.

In a featured women’s strawweight (115 pounds) bout, unbeaten Diana Sanchez (1-0) of Bellingham, Wash. will square off with Elizabeth Avila (0-4) of Mexico City.

The preliminary bout card will be highlighted by the return of Leo “The Mexicutioner” Muniz (8-2), who will collide with Felipe Efrain (15-6) of Sao Paulo, Brazil at bantamweight.

Kicking off the fight card, undefeated Mauricio Rios (2-0) of Mexico City will meet Jose Ferreri (0-1) of Spokane.

