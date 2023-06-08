COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES MAIN EVENT FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 18, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

LIGHTWEIGHT SENSATION CRISTIAN “PUAS” PEREZ

WILL FACE HIS TOUGHEST TEST TO DATE

IN FORMER WORLD CHAMPION BRUNO “AQUILES” CANNETTI

MIAMI – June 7, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL has announced that a lightweight (155 pounds) showdown between submission expert Cristian “Puas” Perez (11-1) and former world champion Bruno “Aquiles” Cannetti (11-6) will headline its next event on Sunday, June 18, live on Paramount+

The start time of the Paramount+ live stream as well as the remainder of the fight card will be announced next week.

“This will be the greatest challenge of young Puas’s career, so far,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren. “He’s facing a credible, former world champion, who can hang with the toughest fighters wherever the fight goes.”

At just 23 years old, Perez, who hails from Ensenada, B.C., Mexico and is better known by his nickname, will aim for his 12th victory as a professional, having taken on all comers in La Jaula since making his professional debut with Combate Global in 2019.

Puas will seek his fourth consecutive victory after earning wins in each of his three starts in 2022, including his last effort on November 18, when he secured an arm-triangle submission on Colombian veteran Gilber Ordonez in the second round (3:28) of action.

Perez’s only defeat to date came at the hands of American star Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez, in the championship stage of a one-night, eight-man tournament on November 12, 2021, after Puas had already defeated two capable opponents in Mexico’s Alfrego “Slayer” Ruelas and Irish rising star Patrick “The Leech” Lehane.

Above: Bruno “Aquiles” Cannetti (left) is the former COMBATE GLOBAL world featherweight (145 pounds) champion.

Standing opposite Puas, the 34-year-old Cannetti of Buenos Aires, Argentina will return to COMBATE GLOBAL action for the first time since August 23, 2019 when he defeated American Andres “The Bullet” Quintana via unanimous decision in the first and only COMBATE GLOBAL world featherweight title fight, to date.

In defeating Quintana, the Argentinian fighter avenged a first round (2:05) knockout (punches) loss to Quintana that took place in the semifinal stage of the 2018 “COPA COMBATE” one-night, eight-man tournament before Quintana went on to win the tournament and the $100,000 grand prize.

Cannetti, the younger brother of MMA star Guido “Ninja” Cannetti, will hunt for his third straight win when he faces Puas.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.COMBATEGLOBAL.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.