COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED, FIVE-FIGHT LINEUP FOR FOR FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT MAIN EVENT

ANDREA “KALI” MENESES (SPAIN)

VS.

DANIELA “TINY MEXA” HERNANDEZ (MEXICO)

FEATURED LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT:

JOSE “TIRO LOCO” FERREIRA (CHILE)

VS.

GENIER PENAGOS (VENEZUELA)

PARAMOUNT+ COVERAGE BEGINS

WITH A COMBATE GLOBAL PRE-SHOW AT 10:30 PM ET;

FIRST BOUT BEGINS AT 11:00 PM ET

NEW YORK – November 2, 2022 – Combate Global today announced a star-studded, five-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card, streaming live on Paramount+ from Miami, Fla. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Paramount+ coverage will begin with a Combate Global pre-show at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT, and will continue with the live fight action, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. CT.

In the women’s atomweight (105 pounds) main event between two undefeated forces, Andrea “Kali” Meneses (4-0) will take on Daniela “Tiny Mexa” Hernandez (3-0).

Since joining the ranks of Combate Global in 2022, Meneses of Barcelona, Spain has picked up two consecutive, unanimous decision wins over Stephanie Irurzo and Katie Perez on April 15 and August 19, respectively.

Hernandez, a 27-year-old native of Monterrey, NL, Mexico is, likewise, looking for her third consecutive victory in La Jaula, the Combate Global competition cage, after edging out a split decision over Diana Mendoza on April 22.

In a featured lightweight (155 pounds) attraction on the card, undefeated submission ace Jose “Tiro Loco” Ferreira (9-0) will collide with fellow fast-paced finisher, Genier Penagos (7-2).

The 24-year-old Ferreira of Temuco, Chile via Chicago, Ill. has been on an absolute tear since his professional debut in 2017, earning six of nine career wins by way of (T)KO or submission.

Ferreira lit up La Jaula for the first time on September 16, defeating Combate Global’s 2021 “Debut of the Year” award winner and fellow young star, Patrick “The Leech” Lehane, via unanimous decision after dominating Lehane with superior wrestling skills for the majority of three rounds.

Penagos is a 26-year-old phenom hailing from Caracas, Venezuela and fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Entering La Jaula for the first time, Penagos, who has claimed five of his seven career wins by way of (T)KO or submission, will look to earn his second straight win after besting Gabriel Ruiz via unanimous decision on June 17.

Another featured matchup will pit Jordan “Bull” Beltran (12-9) of Puebla, Pue, Mexico against Tino “No Mercy” Gilaranz (4-2) of Madrid Spain at a catchweight of 150 pounds.

In another catchweight (140 pounds) bout, Hector Ferral Perez (5-2) of Monterrey will face off with Pierre “The French Hawaiian” Daguzan (6-7) of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Leading off the card will be a third catchweight (175 pounds) contest between “Big” Al Gonzales (3-4) of Fresno, Calif. and “Big Bucks” Jimmie Pace, Jr. (0-0) of Miami.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.