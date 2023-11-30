COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF MEXICAN LIGHTWEIGHT SENSATION CRISTIAN “PUAS” PEREZ ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

“PUAS” FACES OFF WITH COLOMBIAN KNOCKOUT ARTIST,

SEBASTIAN “PITBULL” PIEDRAHITA

IN THE FIVE-BOUT CARD MAIN EVENT

EVENT WILL BE THE FIRST OF FOUR COMBATE GLOBAL LIVE FIGHT CARDS TAKING PLACE IN DECEMBER

COMBATE GLOBAL PRE-SHOW BEGINS AT 8:00 P.M. ET THIS SATURDAY;

FIRST PRELIMINARY BOUT BEGINS AT 8:30 P.M.

MIAMI – November 29, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the return of Mexican lightweight (155 pounds) superstar, Cristian “Puas” Perez (12-1), who will square off with Colombian finisher Sebastian “Pitbull” Piedrahita, in the main event of a stacked, five-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 2, live on Paramount+.

The live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL’s event will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary card bout at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The event will be the first of four COMBATE GLOBAL live fight cards that will take place in December to close out what has been the Hispanic-focused MMA organization’s best year to date.

Recently re-signed to a new, exclusive, multi-fight promotional agreement with COMBATE GLOBAL, the 24-year-old Puas of Mexicali, B.C. will is seeking his fifth consecutive victory after obliterating former world champion Bruno “Aquiles” Cannetti in the first round (1:26) of battle with a barrage of punches on June 18.

To date, Puas, who made his professional debut under the promotion of COMBATE GLOBAL as a 20-year-old in 2019 and who has been competing for the Hispanic-focused promotion since then, has notched 75 percent of his professional career wins by way of (T)KO or submission.

The 31-year-old Piedrahita of Medellin holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and, to date, has earned a spectacular 91 percent of his wins via (T)KO or submission.

Piedrahita, a newcomer to the ranks of COMBATE GLOBAL, secured his career-best victory, thus far, in his last effort by scoring a fourth round (:15) TKO (strikes) on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Alexander “Rolo” Torres on July 8.

In a featured women’s atomweight (105 pounds) contest, Ana “La Guerrera” Palacios (7-2-1) will collide with undefeated Anastasia Nikolakakos (4-0).

Hailing from Mexico City, Mexico where she trains with one of her country’s finest MMA teams, Bonebreakers, the 25-year-old Palacios, has earned 70 percent of her wins via (T)KO or submission and is regarded as one of the best 105-pound competitors in the world.

Palacios is looking to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Japan’s Chihiro Sawada on May 13. Prior to the loss, Palacios was in the midst of a five-fight win streak and had only sustained one career defeat while fighting above her weight class.

Nikolakakos is a 34-year-old resident of Toronto, Canada and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, making her COMBATE GLOBAL promotional debut.

Prior to turning professional in 2017, Nikolakakos was unbeaten (3-0) as an amateur competitor.

In a second featured fight on the card, flyweight (125 pounds) sensation Ernesto “The Stallion” Ibarra (8-1) will collide with knockout artist Javier Valdebenito (5-3) at the 125-pound limit.

The 27-year-old Ibarra of Ensenada, B.C., Mexico is riding a three-fight win streak after defeating Martin Davila in La Jaula on April 28.

Ibarra is a member of Team Blacxicans that has produced the likes of Puas and undefeated, fellow COMBATE GLOBAL athlete, Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez.

At just 20 years of age, Valdebenito has already put eight professional fights under his belt after a busy 2022 in which he competed six times.

A member of Team Jaula Bahamondes, the native camp of MMA star and COMBATE GLOBAL veteran Ignacio “Nacho” Bahamondes, Valdebenito has earned 80 percent of his career wins by way of (T)KO.

In preliminary bout action, a second women’s atomweight affair will see Kayla “Kayrock” Hracho (5-4) of Coconut Creek, Fla. face off with Andrea “Kali” Meneses (5-1) of Gava, Spain.

Leading off the undercard will be a lightweight clash between unbeaten Michel Martinez (2-0) of Tudela, Spain and Carlo “El Bambino” Ricci (3-2) of Caracas, Venezuela.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.