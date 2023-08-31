COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF UNDEFEATED “EL TIRO LOCO” LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+ ON SATURDAY, SEPT 2

JOSE “EL TIRO LOCO” FERREIRA LOOKS TO EXTEND HIS PERFECT RUN AGAINST DANGEROUS VETERAN LEONARDO “CHIMMY” MORALES

IN FEATHERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT ACTION

SATURDAY’S LIVE PARAMOUNT+ STREAM BEGINS WITH A

30-MINUTE PRE-SHOW AT 9:00 P.M. ET

MIAMI – August 31, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a complete, five-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) card, headlined by the return of undefeated featherweight (145 pounds) sensation, Jose “El Tiro Loco” Ferreira (11-0), on Saturday, Sept. 2, streaming live on Paramount+ from Miami.

Saturday’s live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary card bout at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

The 25-year-old Ferreira, a native of Santiago, Chile will collide with The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America: 3 competition reality television series runner-up, Leonardo “Chimmy” Morales (12-7).

Ferreira, an expert wrestler and savvy striker who has earned 72 percent of his career wins to date by way of (T)KO or submission, re-located to Chicago, Ill. two years ago to join Valle Flow Striking (VFS), the fight team led by Mike Valle.

Since joining the ranks of COMBATE GLOBAL last year, Ferreira has been on a tear, winning all three of his fights in La Jaula.

In his last start, the Chilean pulled off his greatest win to date, scoring a a third round (1:58) TKO (punches) on Mexican star Martin “El Toro” Bravo, the winner of the The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America: 3.

Morales, a 30-year-old native of Managua, Nicaragua, is a four-time veteran of COMBATE GLOBAL competition with an outstanding finish rate of 75 percent.

The Nicaraguan’s last COMBATE GLOBAL effort saw him earn a unanimous decision over Miami’s Ryan “Third Street Savage” Kuse last November 18.

In featured, main card women’s action, unbeaten Veronica Vargas (2-0) will make her COMBATE GLOBAL promotional debut against Fernanda Larios (2-3).

Vargas, 33, hails from San José, Costa Rica and has never been beaten as either an amateur or professional in either MMA or Muay Thai, in which she has posted a combined 9-0 record between her amateur and professional careers in the stand-up combat sport.

To date, Vargas has never been taken past the second round in an MMA bout.

The 22-year-old Larios of Guadalajara, J.L., Mexico is seeking her third straight victory after getting off to a rocky start with her professional career less than three years ago.

Larios, in her last two performances, scored back-to-back first round knockouts, stopping Naomie Young with a barrage of punches at the 4:05 mark of the opening round when they faced off last September 9, and finishing Marisol Ruelas in similar fashion, in 3 minutes and 43 seconds on March 11.

In a featured flyweight (125 pounds) affair, “Malicious” Mikey Reyes (8-6) will square off with Carlos “Chacal” Reyes (4-3).

The 31-year-old Mikey Reyes, a resident of Oxnard, Calif., is a veteran of 10 COMBATE GLOBAL fights, and is looking to bounce back from a second round (2:11) submission (guillotine choke) defeat at the hands of Enrique Pacheco.

Carlos Reyes is a 23-year-old native of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico, and has been fighting for COMBATE GLOBAL since his professional debut in 2019. He is looking for his second straight win after earning a unanimous decision over Rodrigo Garcia on April 8.

In preliminary bout action, undefeated David “Doggy” Aguilar (3-0) of Mexicali, B.C., Mexico will take on Alfrego “Slayer” Ruelas (4-5) of Mexico City, Mexico at featherweight.

Leading off the undercard will be a lightweight (155 pounds) contest between unbeaten Michel Martinez (1-0) of Tudela, Spain and Kade Kottenbrook (0-0) of Yuma, Ariz.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.