COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES USA VS. MEXICO SHOWDOWN FOR FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

Undefeated Ivan Tena (right) and 2021 “Fight of the Year” award winner Roberto Romero (left) will face off in a Combate Global featherweight main event and U.S. vs. Mexico showdown on Friday, Aug. 19. (Photo Creditea: Scott Hirano/Combate Global)

FIVE-BOUT COMBATE GLOBAL FIGHT CARD

INCLUDES THREE USA VS. MEXICO MATCHUPS

FEATHERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

IVAN “THE TITAN” TENA (USA) VS. ROBERTO “CHARRO NEGRO” ROMERO (MEXICO)

PARAMOUNT+ COVERAGE BEGINS

WITH A COMBATE GLOBAL PRE-SHOW AT 10:30 PM ET;

FIRST BOUT BEGINS AT 11:00 PM ET

NEW YORK – August 16, 2022 – Combate Global today announced a five-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card, including three matchups pitting competitors from the U.S. against opponents from Mexico, for Friday, Aug. 19, streaming live on Paramount+ from Miami, Fla.

Paramount+ coverage will begin with a Combate Global pre-show at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT, and will continue with the live fight action, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. CT.

In the featherweight (145 pounds) main event and one of the anticipated U.S. vs. Mexico showdowns between two young fighters that have gone unbeaten in Combate Global action to date, Ivan “The Titan” Tena (4-0) will take on Roberto “Charro Negro” Romero (4-2-1).

The 23-year-old Tena of Tucson, Ariz. is one of the brightest new stars to burst onto the MMA scene, collecting each of his first four victories via (T)KO or submission inside of two rounds.

Tena recorded his fastest stoppage – a 10-second TKO of Ricardo Canales – on March 13, 2021, and will look for his second win of the year after scoring a second round (3:25) TKO on Geraldo Almonte in Combate Global action on April 15.

Romero is a 22-year-old native of Chihuahua, Chih., Mexico and a winner of the Combate Global 2021 “Fight of the Year” award as a result of his epic battle against American Zed Montanez that resulted in a draw last October 22.

A black belt in the Polynesian martial art of Limalama, Romero turned in a banner year in 2021, racking up three straight wins, including a first round (2:50) knockout of Carlos Tenorio with a single, brutal punch to the body, prior to the award-winning fight with Montanez.

In a women’s 120-pound catchweight contest, Yazmin Najera (1-0) of Mexico City, Mexico will square off with fellow unbeaten upstart, Valentina Escobar (1-0) of Santiago, Chile.

A featured featherweight matchup and second U.S. vs. Mexico contest will see Carlos “Lobo” Rivera (14-6) of Mexico City do battle with Landry “The Lonestar Kid” Ward (5-1) of Fort Worth, Texas via Miami.

The preliminary fight card will be highlighted by the third U.S. vs. Mexico matchup, a flyweight (125 pounds) attraction pitting unbeaten Jaret Betancourt (3-0) of Miami against Rodrigo “Roh” Garcia (3-2) of Monterrey, N.L., Mexico.

Kicking off the show will be an atomweight (105 pounds) bout between undefeated Andrea Meneses (3-0) of Barcelona, Spain and Katie Perez (3-2) of Cullowhee, N.C.

About Combate Global

Combate Global, previously “Combate Americas,” is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide. It is the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa). In 2021, Combate Global partnered with CBS Sports to distribute its live shows in English in the U.S. on Paramount+ and, in 2022, the company partnered with Eurosport for live distribution in Spain, as well as with RMC Sport in France. The company’s programming is available in over 70 countries in Europe, Africa and elsewhere globally.

Nielsen research indicates that an astounding 91 percent of Combate Global viewers in the U.S. are not regular viewers of other MMA content, demonstrating that Combate Global has garnered a new MMA audience with its World Cup-style, country vs. country-style competition. Each year of Combate Global action culminates with “COPA COMBATE,” the toughest event in sports, and the most coveted destination for representing one’s country.

Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as “the marketing genius behind the UFC,” while Yahoo Sports has said he “knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today.” Under his direction, the growth of Combate Americas’ television footprint and worldwide audience triggered a re-branding in 2021 to Combate Global.

