COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT MAIN EVENT – MARITZA SANCHEZ VS. ELINA KALLIONIDOU – ON SAT, DEC. 9, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

PLUS A MEXICO VS. USA BANTAMWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT:

MAURICIO RIOS VS. TONY “THE CONQUEROR” CORTEZ

COMBATE GLOBAL PRE-SHOW BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M. ET THIS SATURDAY;

FIRST PRELIMINARY BOUT BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M.

MIAMI – December 6, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced that a women’s flyweight (125 pounds) showdown between American star Maritza Sanchez (5-1) and Elina “Gunner” Kallionidou (9-5) will headline the Hispanic-focused Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion’s next event in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 9, live on Paramount+

The live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL’s event will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary card bout at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The 25-year-old Sanchez of Placerville, Calif. has emerged as one of the brightest, new stars in the sport of MMA, winning each of her last five bouts.

In her latest effort on May 28, Sanchez ran through Fernanda Marrufo, scoring a second round (1:36) TKO on the Mexican fighter with an onslaught of punches and, prior to that, the American fighter pulverized Ireland’s Dee Begley, generating a highlight reel worthy TKO with a barrage of body punches that caved in Begley in the first round (2:45) of their meeting.

Also 25 years of age, Kallionidou of Preveza, Greece represents Sanchez’s toughest and most experienced adversary to date.

Kallionidou, a former regional MMA champion in the heavier bantamweight (135 pounds) division, has earned 78 percent of her career wins by (T)KO or submission, and has stood in the cage with a small group of world-ranked opponents, including Bec Rawlings and undefeated Jena Bishop.

In a featherweight (145 pounds) co-main event matchup between two unbeaten, new stars from Mexico and the U.S., respectively, Mauricio Rios (4-0) will take on Tony “The Conquereror” Cortez (2-0).

Rios is a 25-year-old native of Mexico City, Mexico and a member of his country’s top MMA squad, The Bonebreakers.

Rios, who made his professional debut with COMBATE GLOBAL on November 26, 2021, has claimed three of his four professional wins by way of submission.

The 22-year-old Cortez of Temecula, Calif. is a former, six-time, undefeated amateur champion and one of COMBATE GLOBAL’s most recent signees.

Cortez will enter La Jaula for the third time this year after scoring a blistering, 32-second knockout with a punishing elbow strike on Matias Palma on August 6.

In a featured bantamweight contest, Ismael “Kraken” Zamora (7-2) of Mexico City will face off with Erik Villasmil (2-1) of Caracas, Venezuela via Atlantia, Georgia.

Leading off the card will be another bantamweight scrap between kickboxing superstar and undefeated MMA upstart Anas “The Rainmaker” Azizoun (3-0) of St. Etienne, France and Adam “Kid Solo” Ortiz (5-2) of Tucson, Ariz.

