Combate Global: Cisneros vs Mora” on Paramount+

By Rodolfo Roman

Miami, FL– In this week’s main event for CG 2022 September 9: Cisneros vs Mora, fans will witness the debut of two promising fighters in the bantamweight as Cuba’s Sean Mora (2-0) will face Victor “Ragnar” Cisneros (5-0) on Paramount+.

In the co-main event, Chile’s Cristian “Scorpio” Barraza will battle the debut of Kyle Estrada (11-7) in a flyweight battle.

Cisneros Vs Mora

It is hard to find much action of Vargas on the Internet and the reason for that is because he has yet to compete in pass three minutes in a professional fight. Cisneros began his professional career in 2018. He counts on four submission victories and one victory via ground and pound. All fights have come to an end in the first round and in under three minutes.

He trains with the Mexican Pride Gym out of Mexico City and veteran Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas, who last competed in la jaula back in 2018, leads it. Born in Tonala, Chiapas, he counts on a black belt in Taekwondo and has a blue belt in Luta Livre.

On the other side, Mora is a Pan-American Youth Champion in Greco wrestling. He too is undefeated as both victories came by way of decision. His last fight was in August 2021. He is a soft-spoken fighter who competes for the fact that he loves to fight.

He trains with the Freedom Fighters out of Miami, Florida. In both of his professional victories, he dominated his opponents by way of his wrestling making it nearly impossible for his adversaries to connect.

Although his wrestling is what stands out, he doesn’t have good hands especially a solid over right hand.

Look for this fight to start for the must part on the feet, but if Mora gets frustrated he will depend on his wrestling. However, Cisneros submission expertise will come in handy and is sure looking forward to it.

Barraza vs Estrada

Last time Barraza competed in la jaula was when he took on Ismael Zamora back in July. The fight ended in the second round where the referee stepped in to call the fight after not defending himself on the ground after Zamora landed heavy hands.

However, credit goes to Barraza who took the fight in days notice. Barraza, who lost to the Copa Combate 2021 winner Frans Mlambo in the semi-finals, now had a full camp in his native Chile.

As for Estrada, he trains out of the Fight Ready MMA home to former world champion Henry Cejudo, Roman Salazar, Patrick Williams and many more. Estrada is a veteran competing close to ten years. He has taken on notable names such as Adrian Yanez. His background is in wrestling but counts on strong cardio and crisp footwork. His last fight was a decision defeat in October 2021.

Look for this fight to have a lot of hand exchange, as they will test each other’s boxing. Barraza has felt comfortable with his hands ever since he trained in Mexico, but his strength will remain in his jiu jitsu. As for Estrada, his footwork could frustrate Barraza.