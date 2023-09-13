COMBATE GLOBAL HITS HARD ON MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY!

UNDEFEATED ESTEFANIA RODRIGUEZ OF MEXICO
COLLIDES WITH AMERICAN GRAPPLING ACE STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ
IN MEXICO VS. USA MAIN EVENT BATTLE
ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 16, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
PLUS:
FORMER MEXICAN AMATEUR CHAMPION IVAN NUÑEZ MIRANDA
SET TO MAKE HIS MUCH-ANTICIPATED PROFESSIONAL DEBUT
AGAINST UNBEATEN LOXBEY MONTALVAN
MIAMI – September 13, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a complete Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card for Mexican Independence Day, Saturday, Sept. 16, live on Paramount+ from Miami.
The live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL’s event will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary card bout at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.
The event will be headlined by a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) matchup between undefeated, 23-year-old fast-rising star Estefania “Naja” Rodriguez (4-0) and fellow grappling ace, Stephanie Hernandez (3-1).
Fighting out of Villahermosa, TB, Mexico, Rodriguez has yet to be defeated as a professional since her 2021 debut, and went unbeaten (4-0) as an amateur.
Rodriguez holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a member of the fight squad, Killer Bees Mexico.
The 30-year-old Hernandez of Boise, Idaho boasts a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is looking for her fourth consecutive victory.
In her last start that marked her promotional debut with COMBATE GLOBAL, Hernandez notched a unanimous decision over fellow American Natalie Schlesinger.
The fight card’s co-main event will be highlighted by the highly-anticipated professional debut of decorated, former Mexican national boxing and kickboxing champion, Ivan Nuñez Miranda (0-0), who will take on unbeaten Loxbey Montalvan (1-0) in a bantamweight (135 pounds) contest.
Fighting out of Navojoa, Son., Mexico, the 24-year-old Miranda enters the world of professional MMA after completing a sensational amateur career that saw him compete in a total of 61 kickboxing fights and 35 boxing bouts, and compile a perfect, 5-0 record on the amateur MMA circuit.
During his tenure as an amateur, Miranda continuously displayed enormous potential with high volume striking and an in-your-face style of fighting that stifled his opposition.
Montalvan is a 25-year-old resident of Miami and member of the fast-growing fight team at Goat Shed Academy.
After a five-year amateur career, Montalvan made his professional debut on COMBATE GLOBAL’s ‘Exclusivo’ reality show, scoring an explosive, second round (2:36) TKO on Daniel Gonzalez with a knee strike last November 18.
In undercard action, Yazmin “La Niña Árbol” Najera (1-1) will make her second start in La Jaula against Katherinne Machuca (0-0) in a women’s 120-pound catchweight contest.
Leading off the undercard, Ramon “Wild Boy” Vizcarra (6-5) of Mexicali, B.C., Mexico will square off with Alex “Coyote” Gonzalez (5-4) of Mexico City via Phoenix Ariz. at bantamweight.
Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
MMA/ 1 hour ago
COMBATE GLOBAL HITS HARD ON MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY!
UNDEFEATED ESTEFANIA RODRIGUEZ OF MEXICO COLLIDES WITH AMERICAN GRAPPLING ACE STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ IN MEXICO...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA Photos captured...
-
Sports/ 5 hours ago
In Puerto Rico, The Battle of Venus versus Monica Puig
By Michelle E. Colon-Nieves Venus Williams and Monica Puig — Two references of world...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Yankees to host Spanish language media for 2023 Hispanic Heritage Commemoration on Thursday, September 21
The following was posted on MLB.com on Tuesday, September 12th — Yankees to host...