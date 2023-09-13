COMBATE GLOBAL HITS HARD ON MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY!

Image Credit: COMBATE GLOBAL

UNDEFEATED ESTEFANIA RODRIGUEZ OF MEXICO

COLLIDES WITH AMERICAN GRAPPLING ACE STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ

IN MEXICO VS. USA MAIN EVENT BATTLE

ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 16, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

PLUS:

FORMER MEXICAN AMATEUR CHAMPION IVAN NUÑEZ MIRANDA

SET TO MAKE HIS MUCH-ANTICIPATED PROFESSIONAL DEBUT

AGAINST UNBEATEN LOXBEY MONTALVAN

MIAMI – September 13, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a complete Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card for Mexican Independence Day, Saturday, Sept. 16, live on Paramount+ from Miami.

The live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL’s event will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary card bout at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

The event will be headlined by a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) matchup between undefeated, 23-year-old fast-rising star Estefania “Naja” Rodriguez (4-0) and fellow grappling ace, Stephanie Hernandez (3-1).

Fighting out of Villahermosa, TB, Mexico, Rodriguez has yet to be defeated as a professional since her 2021 debut, and went unbeaten (4-0) as an amateur.

Rodriguez holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a member of the fight squad, Killer Bees Mexico.

The 30-year-old Hernandez of Boise, Idaho boasts a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is looking for her fourth consecutive victory.

In her last start that marked her promotional debut with COMBATE GLOBAL, Hernandez notched a unanimous decision over fellow American Natalie Schlesinger.

The fight card’s co-main event will be highlighted by the highly-anticipated professional debut of decorated, former Mexican national boxing and kickboxing champion, Ivan Nuñez Miranda (0-0), who will take on unbeaten Loxbey Montalvan (1-0) in a bantamweight (135 pounds) contest.

Fighting out of Navojoa, Son., Mexico, the 24-year-old Miranda enters the world of professional MMA after completing a sensational amateur career that saw him compete in a total of 61 kickboxing fights and 35 boxing bouts, and compile a perfect, 5-0 record on the amateur MMA circuit.

During his tenure as an amateur, Miranda continuously displayed enormous potential with high volume striking and an in-your-face style of fighting that stifled his opposition.

Montalvan is a 25-year-old resident of Miami and member of the fast-growing fight team at Goat Shed Academy.

After a five-year amateur career, Montalvan made his professional debut on COMBATE GLOBAL’s ‘Exclusivo’ reality show, scoring an explosive, second round (2:36) TKO on Daniel Gonzalez with a knee strike last November 18.

In undercard action, Yazmin “La Niña Árbol” Najera (1-1) will make her second start in La Jaula against Katherinne Machuca (0-0) in a women’s 120-pound catchweight contest.

Leading off the undercard, Ramon “Wild Boy” Vizcarra (6-5) of Mexicali, B.C., Mexico will square off with Alex “Coyote” Gonzalez (5-4) of Mexico City via Phoenix Ariz. at bantamweight.

