COMBATE GLOBAL SIGNS 19-YEAR-OLD ANGELO PETTIS TO EXCLUSIVE, MULTI-FIGHT CONTRACT

NEW YORK – February 2, 2023 – Combate Global today announced that it has signed 19-year-old bantamweight (135 pounds) Angelo Pettis (1-0) to an exclusive, multi-fight promotional agreement.

Pettis, the cousin of MMA sensations Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Angelo Pettis, will debut for Combate Global in Miami, Fla. on a date to be announced soon.

“Signing with Combate is my opportunity to jump straight into a big league,” said Pettis. “I didn’t want to be limited to competing in the Midwest. I want to showcase my talent immediately on a global stage, and I’m ready to prove myself against anyone Combate puts in front of me.”

Pettis made his professional debut last November 5, scoring a first round (2:23) TKO on Thomas Vievering in Dubuque, Iowa. Prior to turning pro, Pettis had been unbeaten as an amateur, with a 3-0 record.

Like the elder fighting members of his family, Pettis, who hails from Milwaukee, Wis., trains out of Roufusport MMA, the camp founded and led by four-time world Muay Thai champion, Jeff “Duke” Roufus. Pettis trains under Roufus and Scott Cushman.

On continuing his family’s legacy in MMA, Pettis stated “It gives me even more motivation to go out there and finish fights not only the Pettis way, but also my way.”

In addition to Pettis, Combate Global announced that it has signed undefeated, 22-year-old featherweight (145 pounds) Esteban Sedano and unbeaten welterweight (170 pounds) “Jimbo Slice” Jimmie Pace, Jr. to exclusive, multi-fight promotional agreements.

Fighting out of Guadalajara, JL, Mexico, Sedano maintained an aggressive schedule in 2022, competing four times in a span of just nine months, and reeling off four consecutive victories.

Sedano’s latest conquest came on September 30, when he scored a third round (:56) knockout on Leandro Urquiza with a vicious body punch.

Pace, Jr., better known as “Jimbo Slice”, is a 26-year-old native of Miami and a member of the fast-growing team at Goat Shed Academy.

Also unbeaten as an amateur with a 3-0 record that he produced with two TKO wins and a submission, Slice exploded onto the professional scene last November 4, scoring first round (1:00) TKO (punches) on Albert Gonzales, a veteran of seven professional bouts at the time.

