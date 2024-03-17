Comments from 2023 LatinoMVP Award Candidates: José Ramírez

José Ramírez representing Latino Sports and the prestigious LatinoMVP award, after learning he has been named a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Award - Image Credit: Latino Sports

GOODYEAR, AZ — Our first interview in Arizona was with none other than Dominican All-Star third baseman, José Ramírez. José was nominated in the category of American League LatinoMVP — the category for the best all around player in the AL.

I arrived early at the Goodyear Ballpark as I wanted to try and get a second interview with José’s teammate, Emmanuel Clase who was nominated for A.L Relief Pitcher/Closer.

I was told that the Clubhouse would be open at 12:10 PM and at exactly 12:10 PM, I was the first correspondent walking into the Guardians Clubhouse. I did not travel all the way from New York to miss any player on my list to interview and José being my first would set the trend for me. To my surprise José was the first player I saw as I walked in. He was casually resting on a lounge chair. He was on the phone. The minute he got off I walked over, introduced myself and told him why I was there.

José was very appreciative of my visit and accompanied me to a table where we both sat facing each other.

After the interview I told José, I also needed to speak to Emmanuel and he was gracious enough to not only point him out at the far side of the clubhouse, but also accompanied me to introduce us.

It was a pleasure speaking to José, a star baseball player and a very down to earth individual. I thanked him for his time and he thanked me for my visit. We gave each other a homeboy’s embrace and I told him I looked forward to seeing him in New York during the season.

The following was our interview:

LS: I’m here with one of the stars of the Cleveland Guardians, with the team’s third baseman, José Ramírez. First, congratulations on being selected for the prestigious ballot of the 2023 LatinoMVP awards. This is the 34th anniversary of these awards. José, what do you think about having an award exclusively for Latino players?

JR: Very happy to hear about these awards and happy to be on that list. It’s something that makes you feel proud to be part of. I really think what you are doing with that award is a good idea. It has so many years of history and experience. I’m very happy to know of the award.

LS: If you were to win, the award would be presented to you during Hispanic Heritage month in September in your home stadium in Cleveland, in front of your home fans. How would you feel about that?

JR: It would be something very nice knowing that it is truly a Latin award and it is something that the fans are also going to feel super happy with. It is a n award that one can share with your entire family and fans, it is something very special.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports