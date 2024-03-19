Comments from 2023 LatinoMVP Candidates: Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz, finalist for 2023 National League LatinoMVP Rookie Award, poses for a flic with his special LatinoMVP T-Shirt - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PHOENIX, AZ — I had the opportunity to catch up with the 22-year-old Dominican speedster, Elly Antonio De La Cruz. Elly is one of the fastest players in the majors, but I was able to slow him down and sit him down for a few minutes to explain why he was on the 34th annual ballot of the most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players — the LatinoMVP Awards.

As customary, I first had to give Elly a history of the award so that he could understand that this is not a typical award, perhaps like many that he has already received. The LatinoMVP awards are one of the most respected awards in Major League Baseball and we want every player that is nominated and those who might go one to win to understand how and why this award began and why it has the respect of some of the greatest super star in MLB.

The following is the interview we had with Elly De La Cruz.

LS: We are here with Ely De La Cruz. I already told you about the history of this award that has existed since 1990 that you didn’t know about because you were not yet born. What do you know about the prize that you believe is a prize that began, just as that prize began?

EDLC: In truth, as you say, I didn’t know about that award, now that you explained it to me, it’s just that I am aware of it. But it really is something cool. As you explained, the Latinos thought that Rubén Sierra was going to win that award that year because he had a good season and they gave it to another player. That’s why you started a prize for Latinos when they put their hand in, it’s really something cool because that contributes to us Latinos and represents us as well.

LS: And do you think there is an award exclusively for Latinos?

EDLC: I think that’s a good thing. Something is very clear with us because it is an example for us, Hispanics. Something different that has nothing to do with the other players that it is for us Hispanics and that represents a lot to us.

LS: You won simply by being on the ballot. I want you to know that this award is considered like a baseball Latin Grammy. That is quite prestigious for simply being on the ballot. The best Latinos in baseball such as Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, David Ortíz and much more have earned this award. You are in a very exclusive list and category. We simply congratulate you for being on that list. How do you feel being on that ballot?

EDLC: Obviously I feel very grateful indeed that we are taken into account. And don’t you see, I’m going to stop there, we’re going to go further to continue doing things like that.

LS: If not in this one, one day I know that you will win it. And I want you to know that this is not a trophy or plaque, you are earning plaques and trophies from the cradle. These awards are a painting, well I’m not going to tell you more because that would be a surprise if you win it OK.

EDLC: After I earn it, I’ll know what it is.

LS: Congratulations again for the talent you have that has made it onto this list. We wish you the best and thank you for everything you have done to attract success in the game. I want you to know that many Latinos feel proud when we see baseball players like you.

EDLC: Thank you very much, we appreciate your support.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports