Comments from Anthony Santander – A Future Potential LatinoMVP Award Candidate

Anthony Santandar - Image Credit: Latino Sports

MIAMI, FL– Today during Venezuela’s batting practice I had the opportunity to meet up with a sure enough future LatinoMVP candidate, Anthony Santander. Anthony is an outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles and came off a 2022 season slugging 33 home runs. It was a pleasure speaking to Anthony, who took the time to speak to me during a very busy batting practice.

LS: We want to inform you of an award that has been given to Latino players for the last 33 years. The LatinoMVP awards. These are the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players in the major leagues. How would you feel if you were nominated for what many say are the Latino Grammy’s of baseball?

AS: I would be very happy and proud and all the glory to God if I would be on a list with so many other distinguished players for this important award.

LS: What do think about having an award specifically for Latino baseball players?

AS: That is a very proud thing for us Latinos who come here to give the best we must give in this game and to represent our countries here in the United States. This really is a proud thing for every Latino that is here.

LS: Finally, if you would win this award, it is always given in September, during Hispanic Heritage Month in your home stadium in front of your home fans.

AS: I would be very happy, and I hope that I would win this award.

LS: (Laughing) Hey, if you were nominated and did not win you can always say that you were nominated for the Latin Grammy of baseball.

AS: (Laughing) For sure.

