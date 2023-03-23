Comments from LatinoMVP Award Candidates for the 33rd Annual Awards – Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier, a candidate for the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards - Image Credit: Latino Sports

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– As Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier finished his pitching workout yesterday during Spring Training, I had the opportunity to reveal to him that he was recently nominated as a finalist for the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards – 2022 American League Latino MVP Pitcher Award.

The Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), nominated the following five players as finalists for the 2022 AL Latino MVP Pitcher Award.

Finalists for 2022 AL Latino MVP Pitcher Award

Framber Valdez – Houston Astros

Cristian Javier – Houston Astros

Nestor Cortes Jr. – NY Yankees

Martín Pérez – Texas Rangers

Alek Manoah – Toronto Blue Jays

Quite an impressive list to have your name listed on. Once we informed Javier on his achievement, he immediately smiled and was willing to give me much more time than needed for our interview.

The following is our exclusive interview with Cristian Javier, a candidate for the 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Awards.

LS: Good afternoon, Javier. First of all, congratulations for being on the ballot of the LatinoMVP awards, the most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players. Some are calling it the Latin Grammy of Baseball. This year we are commemorating the 33rd anniversary. We are traveling to the different Spring Training facilities to interview all of the candidates that are on that ballot. You are a candidate as one of the top pitchers in the American League and that is the reason I’m here, to interview you. What are your thoughts on being on the ballot?

(I showed him a copy of the ballot. He looked at it and smiled.)

CJ: I am very happy. I am proud to be on that list and that my hard work is being recognized. Proud to know that there has been some focus on me and that I am being considered to have been put on that list. I am glad to participate in this. Thank you, and thanks to God for illuminating me as he has always done.

LS: What are your thoughts that there is an award exclusively for Latino players?

CJ: I believe that is super cool, it is considering the Latino community, that to me is something marvelous.

LS: If you win this award we will be traveling to Houston to give you the award in front of your home fans during Hispanic Heritage Month in September.

CJ: (Smiling) That would be huge, that would be marvelous. That would be an unforgettable moment in my career. Something that I will always be grateful to you guys.

