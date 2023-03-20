Comments from LatinoMVP Award Candidates for the 33rd Annual Awards – Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez in 2022 MLB All Star Game - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– With the assistance of Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and Astros reporter, Brian McTaggart, Latino Sports informed Framber Valdez this week on a massive career achievement. Valdez, 29, of Palenque, Dominican Republic was recently nominated as a finalist of the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards – 2022 American League Latino MVP Pitcher Award.

Over the years, and most certainly in the last few seasons, countless amounts of players and coaches have deemed the Latino MVP Award in comparison to winning a ‘Latin Grammy.’

The following is our exclusive interview with Valdez, a candidate for the 33rd LatinoMVP Awards.

BM: What does it mean to you to be on the official ballot of the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards?

FV: “It feels good. It means a lot for me and my career. It means a lot for my family and it also feels good people are recognizing all the hard work that it took to turn into the good pitcher that I am today.”

BM: What do you think of an award exclusive for Latino MLB players?

“I think it’s good, especially for the guys representing their countries, representing the Dominican Republic abroad. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that kind of award. It just says to us, ‘Even if you didn’t win the MVP or the Cy Young, it’s something you can show and people can recognize all the hard work you’ve been doing abroad away from your country.’”

BM: If you were to be nominated and win the Latino MVP Award, it will be presented to you at the Astros home stadium during Hispanic Heritage Month in September. How would you feel if you received the award at Minute Maid Park during Hispanic Heritage Month?

FV: “Like I said earlier, it is an award that will be really good and to get it at home, in front of our fans, is something that I can dedicate this award to them and it helps me keep focus and continue working hard and potentially even win the award more than once. Again, it’s something I can dedicate to the fans there.”

