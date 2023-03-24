Comments from LatinoMVP Award Candidates for the 33rd Annual Awards – Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodríguez - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

GOODYEAR, AZ– On Thursday afternoon, following the Seattle Mariners face the Cincinnati Reds in a Spring Training exhibition game at Goodyear Ballpark, Latino Sports along with MLB informed superstar Julio Rodríguez of some massive news regarding his rookie campaign. The 22-year-old, of Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic, was recently nominated by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association as a finalist on the official ballot of the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards – 2022 American League Latino MVP Rookie Award.

The following is our exclusive interview with Julio Rodríguez, a candidate for the 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Awards.

LS: The Latino MVP Awards began in 1990 as Rubén Sierra was overlooked for the National League MVP Award. The award has grown year by year with the most transcending Latino baseball players such as David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and countless others being named a Latino MVP recipient. This year marks the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards, and you were nominated as a finalist for the 2022 American League Latino MVP Rookie Award. How does that make you feel?

JR: That’s pretty cool. It’s an honor and amazing. You know, I feel like being rewarded like that, that’s the best you can get. That’s probably one of the best things you can get besides a World Series, for sure. I feel like it would be pretty amazing if I’m able to achieve that feat.

LS: What are your thoughts on an award exclusively for Latino players?

JR: It’s always special to represent your country and be recognized.

LS: If you were to win the award, we will plan to have it presented to you at the Mariners home ballpark during Hispanic Heritage Month in September. How would you feel receiving the Latino MVP Award in front of the home fans in Seattle during Hispanic Heritage Month?

JR: That would be great. It feels very cool to drive around the city and see 44 jerseys, so having an award presented at the home ballpark to me would be amazing. It really touches my heart because, as I said, I come from a place, Loma de Cabrera where there are 20,000 people. There were more people in the stands [in Seattle] than in my hometown. So, it feels pretty special to me.

We’d like to send a special thank you to MLB and the Seattle Mariners for accommodating and assisting throughout the interview.

Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content