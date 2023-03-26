Comments from LatinoMVP Award Candidates for the 33rd Annual Awards – Martín Pérez

Image Credit: MLB/Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, AZ– Over the weekend, Texas Rangers left-hander and Venezuelan native Martín Pérez was informed of some monumental news regarding his 2022 campaign on the mound. The 31-year-old Pérez, was nominated as a finalist by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) for the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards – 2022 American League Latino MVP Pitcher Award.

He recorded a 2.89 ERA in 32 starts last season with 169 strikeouts across 196 innings.

With the assistance of Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers and Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry, Latino Sports revealed to Pérez his massive achievement.

Provided below is our exclusive interview with Martín Pérez learning about his name appearing on the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Award Ballot.

LS: First off, congratulations on your 2022 All-Star season. With the dominant year you had, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association nominated you as a finalist for the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards. The LSWBA contains writers and broadcasters from across the nation as well as in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Cuba. Ruben Sierra was the first player to win the Latino MVP Award, achieving the milestone in 1990. What does it mean to you to be nominated?

MP: It feels good, because of the way I do my things and the way I am with my teammates, and the personality that I have, I think that it’s a key to my performance. If I don’t win, nothing’s going to change, I’ll be feeling the same, but hopefully I can win that.

LS: What are your thoughts on an award exclusively for Latino players?

MP: It’s good to just be on the list and to represent Latinos, it means a lot to me. It shows the Latino representation in baseball.

LS: If you are nominated and win the award, it will be presented to you at the Texas Rangers home ballpark during Hispanic Heritage Month in September. How would you feel about receiving the Latino MVP award at Globe Life Field during Hispanic Heritage Month?

MP: It would be cool, especially after I got to sing the [Venezuelan] National Anthem at the World Baseball Classic. Trophies can be good.

LS: Would you sing the national anthem at Globe Life Field if you win?

MP: Of course. Why not? I can do it!

We’d like to send a special thank you to MLB, the Texas Rangers and Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry for accommodating and assisting throughout the interview.

