How Shohei Ohtani Collects His $700 Million – Cómo Cobra Shohei Ohtani Sus $700 Millones

“Poorly treated humor is the worst kind of drama”… Miguel Otero Silva.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Levy Benshimol, fellow journalist from Caracas, asks: “How do big leaguers receive their multimillion-dollar salaries?”

Dear friend Le: There is not just one way. It depends on what is established in the contract. For example, Shohei Ohtani will only receive two million annually of the 70 that he will earn per season for 10 campaigns. And then he will continue to collect $68 million each year until 2043.

Some players get paid biweekly and others monthly.

Dedecirio Félix, from Santo Domingo, asks: “Is it true that, in addition to voting for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, you also vote for the Latin Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Yeyo: I didn’t even know that existed. That is, until now that you point it out to me, I come to know that there is something called that.

Franklin R. Torrealba R. from Maracay, asks: “Who was the first Latin American to hit 40 or more home runs in a Major League season?”

Dear friend Frank: The Puerto Rican, Orlando Cepeda, 46 in 1961, with the Giants.

Daniel J. Meléndez, from Santiago, Chile, asks: “Is it true that in 2002, the Yankees released outfielder Rubén Rivera for stealing Derek Jeter’s glove from his locker and selling it on the black market for $2,500?”

Dear friend Dano: That’s how it was, but he didn’t sell it on the black market, but to a collector. The strangest thing was that he received that, $2,500 for the glove, while the Yankees had him signed for one million.

Manuel Moreno, from Naiguatá, asks: “What is the visa process for players not born in the United States? And have anyone been denied a visa?”

Dear friend Manny: Generally these arrangements are made by the agent. And yes, a few have been denied visas due to criminal records.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, remembers and asks: “During Gerrit Cole’s first year with the Yankees he seemed uncomfortable, that he didn’t want to be with the team, with hair longer than the team’s regulation. He seemed arrogant and it didn’t go well for him or the team. In the second year he had a different appearance, he looked like a real Yankee, fighting in every game, he looked happy and had a great campaign… Who will be the Cole we will see this year?

Dear friend Toño: Will be dawn and we’ll see! But there is quality there.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Cómo Cobra Ohtani Sus $700 Millones

“El humorismo mal tratado es drama de los peores”… Miguel Otero Silva.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíenme nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde escribes.

Levy Benshimol, compañero periodista, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cómo reciben esos honorarios multimillonarios los bigleaguers?”

Amigo Le: No hay una manera única. Depende de lo que establezcan en el contrato. Por ejemplo, Shohei Ohtani recibirá solamente dos millones anuales de los 70 que cobrará por temporada durante 10 campañas. Y después seguirá cobrando $68 millones cada año hasta 2043.

En cambio, algunos cobran quincenalmente y otros mensualmente.

Deciderio Félix, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que, además de votar para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, usted también lo hace para el Hall de la Fama Latino?”

Amigo Yeyo: Ni sabía de la existencia de eso. Es decir, hasta ahora que me lo señalas, vengo a saber que hay algo llamado así.

Franklin R. Torrealba R. de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el primer latinoamericano en batear 40 o más jonrones en una temporada de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Frank: El puertorriqueño, Orlando Cepeda, 46 en 1961, con los Gigantes.

Daniel J. Meléndez, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Cierto que en 2002, los Yankees liberaron al jardinero Rubén Rivera, por robar el guante de Derek Jeter de su casillero y venderlo en el mercado negro por dos mil 500 dólares?”

Amigo Dano: Así fue, pero no lo vendió en el mercado negro, sino a un coleccionista. Lo más extraño fue que recibió eso, dos mil 500 dólares por el guante, mientras los Yankees lo tenían firmado por un millón.

Manuel Moreno, de Naiguatá, pregunta: “¿Cómo es el proceso para el visado de los peloteros no nacidos en Estadios Unidos. Y le han negado la visa a alguno?”

Amigo Manny: Generalmente esas gestiones las hace el agente. Y sí le han negado la visa a unos cuantos, por récords delictivos.

Antonio León, de Tenerife, recuerda y pregunta: “Durante el primer año de Gerrit Cole con los Yankees parecía incómodo, que no quería estar con el equipo, con un cabello más largo que el de reglamento. Se le notaba prepotente y no le fue bien ni a él ni al equipo. En el segundo año tuvo otro semblante, parecía un real Yankee, luchando en cada juego, se le veía alegre y logró una gran campaña… ¿Cuál será el Cole que veremos este año?”

Amigo Toño: Amanecerá y veremos. Pero ahí hay calidad.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en internet, entrando por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

