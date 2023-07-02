The following article was published on MLB.com today, July 2nd – Complete 2023 All-Star Game rosters revealed. With all 30 clubs represented, here’s the full list of pitchers and reserves who will join the starters at the All-Star Game on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
The rosters for the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard were revealed during the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show Sunday night on ESPN — a process that began with the starters being announced Thursday night.
If you want to know how players were picked for the July 11 Midsummer Classic at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, read this.
Here are the starters:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
C: Jonah Heim (TEX)
1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)
2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)
3B: Josh Jung (TEX)
SS: Corey Seager (TEX)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)
OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
C: Sean Murphy (ATL)
1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)
2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)
3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)
DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)
Below are the pitchers and reserve players:
NL pitchers
Zac Gallen (AZ)
Spencer Strider (ATL)
Bryce Elder (ATL)
Justin Steele (CHC)
Mitch Keller (PIT)
Josiah Gray (WSH)
Clayton Kershaw (LAD)
Marcus Stroman (CHC)
Alexis Díaz (CIN)
Josh Hader (SD)
Devin Williams (MIL)
Camilo Doval (SF)
AL pitchers
Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
Gerrit Cole (NYY)
Luis Castillo (SEA)
Sonny Gray (MIN)
Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)
Kevin Gausman (TOR)
Shane McClanahan (TB)
Framber Valdez (HOU)
Michael Lorenzen (DET)
Kenley Jansen (BOS)
Emmanuel Clase (CLE)
Félix Bautista (BAL)
Yennier Cano (BAL)
NL reserves
Matt Olson (ATL)
Ozzie Albies (ATL)
Austin Riley (ATL)
Dansby Swanson (CHC)
Pete Alonso (NYM)
Will Smith (LAD)
Elias Díaz (COL)
Jorge Soler (MIA)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)
Nick Castellanos (PHI)
Juan Soto (SD)
AL reserves
Salvador Perez (KC)
Adley Rutschman (BAL)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
Whit Merrifield (TOR)
Bo Bichette (TOR)
José Ramírez (CLE)
Brent Rooker (OAK)
Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)
Austin Hays (BAL)
Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
Adolis García (TEX)
