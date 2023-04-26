Cone demonstrates MLB pitching trick – Cone demuestra truco de los pitchers en MLB

“Francisco Lindor is not pretty at all, even when he thinks he is, and that is why he turns his horrible long hair blonde”… La Pimpi (Mets fan).

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Justiniano Ling W. from Mexicali, asks: “How was the experiment presented on television by David Cone, about how pitchers can make a kind of glue to help them with their pitches?”

Amigo Tino: Cone, now a commentator for ESPN, had a very remarkable career as a pitcher in the Major Leagues for 17 years, until 2003.

What he just did was show how, with the ruby, puffed-up pitch, that they put to order for all the pitchers on each mound, wrapped in a little bag, so that they take the shine off the ball, you can prepare a paste, simply, mixing it with sweat.

Cone mixed the mixture on camera and stuck the ball to his fingers, which wouldn’t come off even when he shook his hand.

Katiuska Raigthie, from Brunswick, New Jersey, asks: “I am a young black woman studying Spanish as a profession. I have read your work on Mount Irvin and Martin Luther King, which you described as extraordinary, profound. Therefore, why instead of dedicating himself to baseball, why don’t you write about the development of humanity, about social problems?

Friend Katy: Thanks for reading and for your kind opinion. But, I’ve been dedicated to baseball since 1960, because I know it a little, while many of those other topics you mentioned know a lot more than I do. Now, I did those reports, because Irvin and King were two historical black figures, whom I admire, and they played ball among the whites.

Esteban M. Ramírez, from Obregón, asks: “Why have you not counseled Vladimir Romero about the foolishness he is committing by proclaiming that he hates the Yankees and clowning about it all the time?”

Friend Tebie: Because one of my obligations is not to drive 24-year-old brats, who behave like spoiled, ill-mannered children.

Leonardo Carles E. from Caracas, asks: “Who is the big leaguer who has participated in more season games, without having appeared in a single postseason inning?”

Friend Leo: Ernie Banks, 2,528 games with the Cubs, between 1953 and 1971, 19 seasons.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————-Español—————

Cone demuestra truco de los pitchers en MLB

“Francisco Lindor no es nada lindo, aún cuando él cree que sí, y por eso convierte en rubia su horrible melena”… La Pimpi (fanática de los Mets).

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Justiniano Ling W. de Mexicali, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue el experimento que presentó en televisión David Cone, sobre cómo los pitchers pueden fabricar una especie de pega para ayudarse en sus lanzamientos?”.

Amigo Tino: Cone, ahora comentarista de ESPN, tuvo una muy notable carrera como lanzador de Grandes Ligas durante 17 años, hasta 2003.

Lo que acaba de hacer fue demostrar, cómo con la pez rubia, hecha polvo, que le ponen a la orden a todos los lanzadores sobre cada lomita, envuelta en un saquito, para que le quiten el brillo a la pelota, se puede preparar una pega, simplemente, mezclándola con el sudor.

Cone hizo la mezcla ante las cámaras y se pegó la bola a los dedos, la cual no se despegaba, aún cuando sacudía la mano.

Katiuska Raigthie, de Brunswick, New Jersey, pregunta: “Soy una joven negra que estudia castellano como profesión. He leído sus trabajos sobre Monte Irvin y Martín Luther King, los cuales califico de extraordinarios, profundos. Por eso, ¿por qué en vez de dedicarse al beisbol, no escribe sobre el desarrollo de la humanidad, acerca de los problemas sociales?”.

Amiga Katy: Gracias por leerme y por tu opinión tan gentil. Pero, me dedico al beisbol desde 1960, porque lo conozco un poco, mientras de que de esos otros temas señalados por tí, muchos saben bastante más que yo. Ahora, esos reportajes los hice, porque Irvin y King fueron dos personajes negros históricos, a quienes admiro, y jugaron pelota entre los blancos.

Esteban M. Ramírez, de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Por qué no le ha aconsejado a Vladimir Romero sobre la tontería que comete al pregonar que odia a los Yankees y payasear sobre ese asunto todo el tiempo?”.

Amigo Tebie: Porque entre mis obligaciones no está la de manejar tarajallos de 24 años de edad, que se comportan como niños malcríados, mal educados.

Leonardo Carles E. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Quién es el bigleaguer que ha participado en más juegos de temporadas, sin haber aparecido en un solo inning de postemporada?”.

Amigo Leo: Ernie Banks, dos mil 528 juegos con los Cachorros, entre 1953 y 1971, 19 temporadas.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5