Connect with us

NBA

Congratulations LeBron from one of the top music icons, Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny at court side for historic LeBron James night. (Photo from ENDI.com/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bad Bunny was one of several celebrities on hand yesterday at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to witness NBA history. LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’ records of most points scored with 38,387 points. LeBron who is 38 yrs old will probably hold on to that record for decades. Interesting that it’s all about the #38 since it was 38 years ago that Kareem set his record.

Lebron walked over to Bad Bunny and they hugged, both saying, “La Cabra” (The Goat)

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in NBA

en English
en Englishes Spanish