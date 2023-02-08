Congratulations LeBron from one of the top music icons, Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny was one of several celebrities on hand yesterday at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to witness NBA history. LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’ records of most points scored with 38,387 points. LeBron who is 38 yrs old will probably hold on to that record for decades. Interesting that it’s all about the #38 since it was 38 years ago that Kareem set his record.
Lebron walked over to Bad Bunny and they hugged, both saying, “La Cabra” (The Goat)
LeBron saludando a su amigo Bad Bunny, que le dice "La Cabra! La Cabra!" 🐐💪🏽pic.twitter.com/929hcHArga
— NLB 🐍 (25-30) (@NBALAKERSBLOG) February 8, 2023
