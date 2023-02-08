Congratulations LeBron from one of the top music icons, Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny at court side for historic LeBron James night. (Photo from ENDI.com/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bad Bunny was one of several celebrities on hand yesterday at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to witness NBA history. LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’ records of most points scored with 38,387 points. LeBron who is 38 yrs old will probably hold on to that record for decades. Interesting that it’s all about the #38 since it was 38 years ago that Kareem set his record.

Lebron walked over to Bad Bunny and they hugged, both saying, “La Cabra” (The Goat)