Home Run Accounting in 2024 and in History – Contabilidad de Jonrones En 2024 y En la Historia

“Humorism is the most difficult journalism, and also the most beloved”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – 90 years ago, because it happened in 1934 that the prices to see the St. Louis Cardinals games ranged from 55 cents to $1.90 on a seven-price scale. Now those tickets range from 29 dollars to $1,299… Who talked about inflation!?…

** So far in the 2024 season, the best home run hitters are: Mike Trout 9, Marcel Osuna 9, Tyler O’Neill 7, Pete Alonso 7, Gunnar Henderson 7…

** Those who have shot the most in a campaign: 73 Barry Bonds (2001); 70 Mark McGwire (1998); 66 Sammy Sosa (1998); 65 Mark McGwire (1999); 64 Sammy Sosa (2001); 63 Sammy Sosa (1999); 62 Aaron Judge (2022); 61 Roger Maris (1961); 60 Babe Ruth (1927)…

** Speaking of hitting home run, Shohei Ohtani, with six, is further behind than the Dodgers would like, the team that, however, has remained at the top of the Western Division…

** But the Japanese amazes everyone, and especially his teammates, by the forcefulness of his blows. His home run travel 450 or more feet at 120 or more miles per hour. Plus, he has a batting average of .364… You’re doing well, guy, you’re doing well!!…

** Luisito “El Inmenso” Aparicio, is going to become a nonagenarian on Monday. He was born just as the 1934 season began, which ended with the Cardinals dispatching the Tigers in the World Series in seven games…

** In his loving home in Barquisimeto, always with his Sonia, his lifelong love, the young man will be happy, whom in his 90s, we still call Luisito… Congratulations old… I mean, young man!! And I inform the plebs that you are not Luis Aparicio Montiel, nor are you Luis Ernesto Aparicio… Just Luisito.

** What contempt for baseball, the spectators and his teammates! The Dominican from Nizao, Ketel Marte, of the Diamondbacks, pinch-hitting, hit a ground ball to the pitcher with a runner on first and instead of running, he jogged, when everyone in the stadium believed, that if he ran, he could have reached safe at first…

** Arizona, with 12 and 14, is fourth in the Division, in which they have to play good baseball, because they are competing with the Dodgers, Giants and Padres…

** Marte, 30 years old, earns 13 million 600 thousand dollars, in 2025 he will receive $ 16 million 600 thousand and in his 10 years as a bigleaguer he has already been paid 48 million 715 thousand 400 dollars…

** Last year he was the MVP in the National League Championship Series… You’re going bad, guy, very bad!!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Contabilidad de Jonrones En 2024 y En la Historia

“El humorismo es el periodismo más difícil, y también el más querido”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hace 90 años, porque ocurría en 1934 que los precios para entrar a ver juegos de Los Cardenales de San Luis, iban desde 55 centavos hasta 1.90 dólares en escala de siete precios. Ahora esos boletos cuentan desde 29 dólares hasta $1,299… ¿¡Quién habló de inflación!?…

** En lo que va de la temporada 2024, los mejores jonroneros son: Mike Trout 9, Marcel Osuna 9, Tyler O’Neill 7, Pete Alonso 7, Gunnar Henderson 7…

** Los que han disparado más en una campaña: 73 Barry Bonds (2001); 70 Mark McGwire (1998); 66 Sammy Sosa (1998); 65 Mark McGwire (1999); 64 Sammy Sosa (2001); 63 Sammy Sosa (1999); 62 Aaron Judge (2022); 61 Roger Maris (1961); 60 Babe Ruth (1927)…

** Hablando de jonroneros, Shohei Ohtani, con seis, está más atrás de lo que desean los Dodgers, el equipo que, sin embargo, se han mantenido al frente de la División Oeste…

** Pero el japonés asombra a todos, y especialmente a los compañeros de equipo, por la contundencia de sus estacazos. Las pelotas de sus cuadrangulares recorren 450 o más pies a 120 o más millas por hora. Además, tiene promedio al bate de .364… ¡¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!!…

** Luisito “El Inmenso” Aparicio, va a convertirse en nonagenario el lunes. Nació, cuando comenzaba la temporada de 1934, que terminó con los Cardenales despachando a los Tigres en la Serie Mundial en siete juegos…

** En su amoroso hogar de Barquisimeto, siempre con su Sonia, la de sus amores de toda la vida, estará feliz el mozo, a quien en sus 90, seguimos llamando Luisito… ¡¡Felicidades vie …digo, joven!! Y le informo a la plebe que no eres Luis Aparicio Montiel, ni eres Luis Ernesto Aparicio… Solo eres Luisito.

** ¡Qué desprecio para con el beisbol, los espectadores y sus compañeros de equipo! El dominicano de Nizao, Ketel Marte, de los Diamondbacks, bateando como emergente, conectó roletazo al pitcher con corredor en primera y en vez de correr, lo que hizo fue trotar, cuando todos en el estadio creyeron que, si corría era safe en la inicial…

** Arizona, con 12 y 14, es cuarto en la División, en la cual hay que jugar buen beisbol, porque compiten con Dodgers, Gigantes y Padres…

** Marte, de 30 años, cobra 13 millones 600 mil dólares, en 2025 recibirá $16 millones, 600 mil y en sus 10 años de bigleaguer ya le han pagado 48 millones 715 mil 400 dólares…

**El año pasado fue El Más Valioso en la Serie por el Campeonato de la Liga Nacional… ¡¡Vas mal, muchacho, muy mal!!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

