Contreras spoiled in Chicago and in St. Louis – Contreras consentido en Chicago y en St. Louis

Question answer. How much, finally!, will they want to charge from 2024 for the multiple services of Shohei Ohtani, who will be 29 years in July?

The answer: To the astonishment of many, including myself, the AAA Sports agents spoke last week that they wanted 550 million dollars for their player for 10 seasons. oh! but not anymore.

Yesterday they woke up taking other accounts: As a pitcher, Shohei is worth 30 million and 25 million as a hitter, that is, he is a player of 55 million per season. Plus, we add 45 million, for how much he will sell his image in souvenirs, drinks, groceries and whatever they sell at the stadium and online. Those of AAA Sports believe that 600 million for 10 years, “would be reasonable fees.”

Very dear boy! Wilson Contreras, a native of Puerto Cabello, who will be 31 years old the day after tomorrow, Saturday, is playing for the first time with a team other than the Cubs, with whom he spent seven seasons from 2016-2022. Now, as a free agent, he wears the Cardinals uniform, who pay him 99 million 500 thousand, until 2028, six seasons.

In San Luis they have shown adoration for Wilson. And in Chicago, where he went as a visitor, they paid him a very moving tribute, via television and on the stadium screen.

Mookie: OK. San Diego fans have been very aggressive, holding insulting banners during the Dodgers’ last visit. But Mookie Betts says they can fly those signs, “which, anyway, grace the stadium.”

Sanchez to Mets. Dominican catcher Gary Sánchez wanted the Giants to move him up from triple A, where he batted 164. As a protest, and protected by the contract, he left the team, and has signed with the Mets, another minor league deal.

