Cool Night And Hot Fireworks in LA

Shohei Ohtani / Latino Sports

Anaheim, CA: On an unusually cool 63 degree night in sunny California, the national anthem was performed by at least ten high school bands from southern California. It got the crowd into the game before the teams even took the field. I have heard the anthem played so many different ways. People singing, playing it on an electric guitar, on a saxophone, trumpet and even on a violin but this was one of the best I have ever seen.

After that inspiring rendition of the anthem, Angels starter Shohei Ohtani took the mound to face the Cleveland Guardians. It was a surprise to see the 2021 MVP get off to a shaky start as he walked the leadoff man Myles Shaw. After Shaw was erased on a fielders choice, Cleveland’s veteran star José Ramírez, nickname: Enriquito from Bani, Dominican Republic, greeted Ohtani with a 2 run home run to right field that dented the top of the wall.

Ohtani looked off as he showed a lack of command on all his pitches which brought his pitch count to 67 through 3 innings. But he is different. He showed he has the capacity to concentrate and find his command. Which he did from innings 2 through 5. He did have great run support as the Halo’s tallied 6 runs in the first 2 innings. 4 coming on a grand slam by leadoff batter Taylor Ward in the second inning. Ex Yankee Tyler Wade had laid down a perfect bunt for a base hit to move runners to second and third, loading the bases for Ward. Yes I said BUNT, something that is quite rare in today’s baseball strategy.

The Guardians though could not get out of the “Guard Shack” after the first inning against a now on fire Ohtani. Buy the time Shohei finished his 5 innings the Angels had a 7-2 lead. But Ohtani was not finished for the night, not by a long shot. Under the 2022 “Ohtani Rule” he is allowed to stay in the game as the DH. Allowing him to complete a 3 for 5 night at the plate that included 1 double, 1 run scored and 1 RBI.

Yes the magic mountain in Angles Stadium was a blaze with fireworks and 30 foot flames shooting into the night. Something the Angels fans are getting to see more of this year as their team is atop the AL West with a record of 12-7. The crowd of 28,557 didn’t need those fire displays to keep them warm. Though a little bit directed my way would have been appreciated on this cool California night.

Ramírez did put another ball into the seats in the 8th inning and finished 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI’s. Accounting for all but 1 of his teams runs on the night. He is now batting .353 and is the hottest player at the plate for this franchise.

He is #14 on the all time Cleveland list in extra base hits with 447 and is the MLB leader in extra base hits from 2017 to 2022 with 349. He is also #12 and only 20 behind Rocky Colavito in HR’s for the franchise. Playing in Cleveland keeps him from getting the recognition he deserves. The 29 year old 10 year veteran has been very consistent over the course of his career and without him this 7-11 team would be even worse.

As per sportrac.com he signed a 7 year / $141,000,000 contract with the Guardians, including $141,000,000 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $20,142,857. In 2022, Ramirez will earn a base salary of $22,000,000. Smart move by management.