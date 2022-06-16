Corbin Burnes and the Brewers win big in Queens, Series Finale set for Thursday Night

Flushing, NY- Heading into Wednesday night, the Mets had a 9-game winning streak at Citi Field, which dated back to May 18th. The Mets have taken advantage of their home field and the Amazin crowd. New York baseball fans have much to look forward to this summer as these Mets carry on at an incredible pace. Point being, the Mets lead all of MLB in hits (572), batting average (.263), on base percentage (.334), and RBI (307).

On Wednesday night, with defending National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on the mound for the 35-29 Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets had a daunting task ahead. Burnes has carried over his spectacular 2021 pitching into 2022 as he remains at the top of the pitching pedestal. In his first 13 starts this season, Burnes leads the National League in strikeouts (100), which ranks 2nd in all of MLB. The 27-year-old has a 4-4 record, a 2.52 ERA, and 58 hits allowed in 78.2 innings pitched.

“Sometimes the nature of Corbins stuff can either make a hitter or a team really aggressive, or it can just say, be really passive only down the middle, type of thing, so he’s done a good job too. But I think with Corbin, he tries to recognize that stuff,” said Brewers manager, Craig Counsell during pregame on Wednesday night.

Brewers Batting Practice

Each and every team contains authentic pregame methods. Warmups and batting practice dynamics go a long way into a team’s success. The preparation and work put in during pregame warmups, translates to teams on-the-field performance.

In the early rounds of Brewers batting practice, Christian Yelich, Hunter Renfroe, Kolten Wong and Andrew McCutchen were solely focusing and zoning in on hitting line drives to the opposite field. Muscle repetition and seeing the ball in the zone are essential in hitting at an elite caliber level.

Perhaps, these routines have benefitted Milwaukee in sustaining long-term success. The Brewers have appeared in 4 consecutive postseasons. Wong, Yelich, Renfroe and McCutchen are four of five Milwaukee players with 41 or more hits this season, the other being 1B Rowdy Tellez. With an approach of contact-leveling hitting along with phenomenal pitching performances, Milwaukee is only 1.5 games back from the St. Louis Cardinals for the lead in the National League Central.

During warmups, a relaxed Andrew McCutchen appeared out of the dugout and greeted fans with autographs and photos. Through his 14 seasons in the pros, McCutchen has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and is currently with the Milwaukee Brewers. “I look good in every color,” said McCutchen during pregame when asked about the variety of uniform colors worn throughout his career. In 50 games played this season, he is batting .231 with 46 hits and 25 RBI.

Players to Watch in Brewers vs. Mets

MIL: Luis Urías (Infielder) – Magdalena de Kino, Sonora, Mexico

Urías has proved to be a key piece throughout this Brewers clubhouse with his durability and knowledge of the game at such a young age (25-years-old). Last season, Urías led the Brewers in games played (150), hits (122), runs (77), and extra-base hits (49). In 36 games played so far in the 2022 season, Urías is batting .212 with 6 HR, 15 RBI, and 28 hits.

Yes, the Urías name may catch your eye. Urías’ brother, Ramon Urías plays an array of positions throughout the Baltimore Orioles infield. “We always talk to each other; we text each other probably every other day. The family loves it,” said Ramon Urías regarding his bond with his brother prior to Orioles Yankees last month in the Bronx.

NYM: Starling Marte (Right fielder) – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Mets fans have become accustomed to “the Marte Partay”. In 23 games played at Citi Field this season, Marte is batting .323 with 16 RBI and 31 hits. The offseason addition of Marte created so much flexibility in lineup construction and defensive alignments.

Based on statistics, Marte enjoys facing Milwaukee more than any other team. With 16 HR and 58 RBI against the Brewers in his career, that marks the most by Marte vs. any opponent.

In the bottom of the 6th inning on Wednesday night, Marte exited the game after getting hit in his right wrist by a 97-MPH sinker from Burnes. With his X-rays coming back negative for a fracture, Marte was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion and is listed day-to-day. “Kind of where we are, until we see it tomorrow. Hoping we got lucky again,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter during the postgame regarding Martes status.

In what seems to be an every night occasion, the Mets lead all of MLB in hit-by-pitches (43); next closest in that category are the Orioles (38).

Corbin Burnes Final Line on Wednesday Night:

6 innings pitched, 2 earned runs, 5 hits allowed, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts

At Citi Field, with 25,422 in attendance, Milwaukee pounded the Mets by a final score of 10-2. Mets left-handed starter David Peterson allowed 4 earned runs and 6 hits with 3 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched. The Brewers totaled 11 hits on the night with an ace-caliber performance from Burnes.

During the postgame, Showalter gave his thoughts on Burnes dominant night. “With Burnes, runs are going to be at a premium. First time I got to see him really up close. Just a reminder, that he is one of, if not the best pitchers in the National League.” On what stood out to him, Showalter said “Just command of the cutter, backdoor to left-handers, changeup is a good pitch.”

Eye-Opening Stat for the New York Mets

2021 Regular Season (162 games)

Mets: 23 sacrifice flies (Last in MLB)

2022 Regular Season (64 games)

Mets: 25 sacrifice flies (Tied 3rd in MLB)

The Mets remain at the top of the league when it comes to clutch hitting. In 64 games this season, the Mets contain 15 comeback wins and 3-walk-off wins. In relation to the statistic on sacrifice flies, this year’s Mets offense has shown up while needed most.

Thursday June 16th – Brewers (35-29) vs. Mets (41-23)

RHP Tylor MeGill (4-2, 4.50 ERA) is projected to take the mound for New York in the rubber-game on Thursday night. On the hill for the Brewers will be LHP Aaron Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA). The Mets are 8-3 in rubber-games this season and 15-4 following a loss. First pitch is set for 7:10pm at Citi Field.

NL East Division Note

The Atlanta Braves are riding on a 14-game winning streak, cutting their deficit in the division night by night. The Mets remain on top of the NL East with a 4-game lead. However, with that being said, the Braves and Mets will face off in 15 games from July 11th-October 2nd. Baseball fans, prepare yourselves for an action-packed summer in Queens.

